A Spotsylvania County man in his 60s is the Fredericksburg area’s first confirmed COVID-19 death in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family,” said Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the health district. “This is a sad reminder that COVID-19 can be a serious illness. It is vital that we take all precautions to limit the spread of this virus to protect ourselves and those around us from illness.”
The man died Sunday, March 29, at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, according to an update from Spotsylvania County. However, the test confirming he had COVID-19 did not come back until Tuesday.
Officials from the local health district will be contacting individuals who came in close contact with the deceased patient while he was symptomatic, and will be asked to self-quarantine for two weeks and monitor their conditions.
“On behalf of Spotsylvania, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the county resident who died, as well as the entire community affected by this outbreak,” said Gary Skinner, chairman of the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors.
As of Wednesday, there are 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the local health district. The bulk of them—26—are in Stafford County. Spotsylvania has 12 cases, followed by King George County with five and Fredericksburg with two. Caroline County had not had any confirmed cases as of Wednesday.
News of the area’s first confirmed COVID-19 death comes in the wake of the local health district’s reports that most of the cases in the Fredericksburg region are mild. Of the positive cases as of Wednesday, 27 have never been hospitalized. Five of the patients admitted to hospitals have been discharged, according to the health district.
The local death was not included in Wednesday’s tally from the Virginia Department of Health, which showed the statewide toll from COVID-19 at 34 deaths.
The local fatality underscores what Stern and other public-health officials have stated repeatedly: while COVID-19 presents mild to moderate symptoms in up to 85 percent of those who get sick, it can be fatal to others, especially the elderly and those with underlying conditions.
Meanwhile, projections show that virus cases in the Fredericksburg area may not reach their peak until mid-May and likely will persist into June, according to a Wednesday update from Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer at Mary Washington Healthcare.
“We are only at the beginning of the virus in Virginia,” he stated.
A model by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says the same—that even though U.S. cases are expected to peak in two weeks, many states will reach their highest numbers well after that.
According to the model, Virginia’s peak is expected by May 17. That’s the time when the most health-care workers will be needed to care for patients, and there will be the most demand for hospital beds, ventilators and other resources.
