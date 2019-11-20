By STAFF REPORTS
Utility work is beginning at the intersection of George and Sophia streets in preparation for the Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project.
Utility crews will work Thursday on one side of the 100 block of George Street, which will be restricted to one-way westbound traffic from Sophia Street to Caroline Street. The parking lane on the Spencer Devon side of the street will become the westbound thru-lane for George Street.
The parking lane on the other side of the street will become a work zone. As a result, street parking will be prohibited in the 100 block of George Street. Both sidewalks and one-way traffic on that block will remain open. The nearby public parking lot on Sophia Street at George Street will not be impacted by the work.
The utility work may take up to 60 days to complete. Utility lines connected to the Chatham Bridge are being moved in advance of the start of bridge construction, which is planned for May 2020. Telecommunications engineers determined they must bore under the river from the location on George Street.
No other parking downtown will be affected. Street parking is now available for four hours through the holiday season, and the Sophia Street Parking Garage is now free for three hours.
Information on the Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project is available on the project page on VirginiaDOT.org.
For information about parking or how to sign up for city traffic alerts, call 540/372-1023 or visit fredericksburgva.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.