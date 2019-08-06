Virginia’s State Board of Elections on Tuesday rejected Republicans’ attempt to get a candidate on the ballot in a legislative district where GOP officials failed to file paperwork by state-imposed deadlines.
The decision leaves Republicans without a nominee in the central Virginia district currently represented by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper. After multiple paperwork flubs, Freitas withdrew his candidacy last month, but he was immediately renominated for the seat by a local Republican committee.
Unless Republicans successfully challenge the decision in court, the paperwork issue could leave Republicans with no nominee on the ballot in what is usually a safely red district, potentially forcing Freitas and his supporters to mount a write-in campaign. Freitas is being challenged by Democrat Ann Ridgeway.
The Department of Elections had told Republicans they had missed the filing deadline because, as far as the department was concerned, there was never an official Republican nominee in the 30th House of Delegates District. At Tuesday’s meeting, former state Del. John O’Bannon, the lone Republican on the three-person elections board, attempted to give his party another chance.
O’Bannon made a motion to accept Freitas’ nomination and have his name placed on the ballot. That motion failed after neither of the two Democrats on the board offered a second. Alternatively, O’Bannon motioned to direct state officials to allow the Republican Party of Virginia to nominate someone other than Freitas. That motion also failed for lack of support from other members.
“We’re trying to strike a balance between the important principle of access to the ballot on the one hand, and on the other hand the need to uphold deadlines that are in the code,” said former Democratic Del. Bob Brink, the elections board chairman.
In a social media video posted last week, Freitas suggested elections officials were trying use a “technicality” to keep him off the ballot because “two appointees by Gov. Ralph Northam can arbitrarily grant extensions to other candidates and then deny them to me.”
Northam appointed O’Bannon as well as the two Democratic representatives on the elections board. State law specifies that the party that holds the governor’s mansion gets a 2-1 advantage on the board, which is supposed to be nonpartisan.
The elections board had already allowed two other candidates—Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott and Democrat Clint Jenkins—to be placed on the ballot despite similar late paperwork issues involving a nomination form sent to the state by local party officials. In addition to missing the party nomination form, Freitas did not file a separate form certifying he was eligible for the office until weeks after the June 11 deadline.
O’Bannon said the paperwork issue was not a “shining moment” for Freitas, and he rebuked what he called “ad hominem attacks on members of this board.”
Nevertheless, O’Bannon said, parties have the right to nominate candidates of their choice.
“This has been a difficult year for everyone,” O’Bannon said.
Brink said the “ultimate responsibility” for filing documents rests with the people who are supposed to file them. In more than 40 House and Senate districts, he said, candidates are running unopposed.
“I think that it would be a mistake to effectively open up all of those for a later filing,” Brink said.
Republicans could also file a lawsuit challenging the board’s refusal to accept their nomination paperwork. Freitas and his allies were relying on a provision in state code that allows parties to replace a nominee who withdraws or dies, but it’s not clear if the statute could be used as a workaround for late paperwork.
On Monday, a D.C. law firm representing the Republican Party of Virginia asked the elections department to provide more clarity on where the GOP stands in the district.
“At this point, either Delegate Freitas is the nominee or he is not,” wrote Trevor Stanley, an attorney with BakerHostetler. “Under either scenario, the RPV is entitled to have a candidate on the ballot for the 30th District, and the Department cannot deprive the citizens of the 30th District the opportunity to elect their preferred candidate.”
BakerHostetler is the same outside firm House Republicans used to in their losing legal battle to uphold the 2011 redistricting map. A federal court found the map included nearly a dozen racially gerrymandered districts and imposed new lines for 25 electoral districts for this year’s House elections.
All 140 House and Senate seats are up for election this year. Republicans are trying to defend their thin majorities in each chamber, and Democrats—who control all three executive branch offices—are hoping to take full control of state government for the first time in decades.