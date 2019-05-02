The Virginia Supreme Court, stating it was not filed in a timely fashion, has dismissed an appeal from a local landowner in his multi-year battle with the town of Culpeper over the 2013 condemnation of 5.4 acres of his land.
In July of 2017, a local circuit court jury awarded Richard Dwyer $762,240 in “in just compensation” for the property the town took through eminent domain to build a four-lane commuter route, called Col. Jameson Boulevard, in an area he had envisioned for a largescale, 344-unit apartment complex.
A Culpeper native and landlord, Dwyer had asked the jury to award him $4.5 million for the land, what he estimated as its development potential as part of a larger 25-acre tract. The town has spent an estimated $1.1 to $1.2 million in legal fees defending itself in the civil case.
In February of 2018, Dwyer filed an appeal of the jury’s just compensation amount with the Virginia Supreme Court, and in September the state’s high court issued notice it would hear the appeal. It later heard arguments on it. On March 28, the court issued a notice of dismissal in the case, citing the town’s motion to dismiss the appeal as untimely.
The town’s motion argued that the notice of appeal, filed Nov. 30, 2017, was filed more than 30 days after the Sept. 11, 2017 order confirming the jury award of just compensation, according to the Virginia Supreme Court.
Lawyers for Dwyer, meanwhile, argued the Sept. 11, 2017 order was not final for purposes of appeal because it contained the language, “the court shall retain jurisdiction.”
“We find Dwyer’s argument unpersuasive,” the state’s high court found, according to the three-page dismissal order citing legalese and state code related to condemnation actions being “two-stage proceedings.”
The court continued, “The first stage addresses the confirmation, alteration, or modification of the report of just compensation … The second stage deals with the distribution of the funds paid into the circuit court, and any controversy pertaining thereto …”
In addition, “The Sept. 11, 2017 order ‘confirming … the report of just compensation” was the final order for purposes of appeal. Dywer did not make a timely appeal from that order. Accordingly, “the Court dismisses the appeal in the case.”
Reached by phone Wednesday for reaction, Dwyer said he “would rather hold my comments.” Generally speaking, he added, “I think it is a bunch of incompetent people in this world making a lot of decisions.”
Asked why the appeal was not filed in time, the landowner said, “That’s a good question,” referring it to his attorney Steve Clarke with the Norfolk eminent domain firm of Waldo & Lyle.
In a phone conversation Tuesday, Clarke said the Virginia Supreme Court order in the matter was the final say, concluding many years of conflict in the land grab.
“I don’t think there is anything more we can really do,” the lawyer said. “The high court of Virginia has ruled on the issue. There is nowhere we could go from here.”
Clarke said he disagreed with the court that the appeal was not filed in a timely fashion, referencing “a new rule” for eminent domain cases related to the final order, which sets the clock ticking for appeal. Inclusion of the phrase, “the court shall retain jurisdiction” in the Sept. 11, 2017 order, was not enough to stop that clock, he said. That phrase formerly meant it was not the final order, Clarke said, and therefore did not start the time-frame.
In dismissing the case for not meeting the appeal deadline, the Virginia Supreme Court “did not reach any substance of the issue” related to eminent domain and property values, the lawyer said. Instead, Clarke added, the court “punted on the procedural issue.” Mentioning that the court did hear legal arguments in the matter, he said, it seemed like there was initial interest to hear the legal issues.
“Eminent domain is a really difficult piece of law,” Clarke said, noting the town of Culpeper spent considerably more than it wanted to, defending itself in the suit.
“Richard Dwyer feels like he was not made whole and he wasn’t,” he said.
Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy was lead executive for the town throughout the long proceedings.
“An important part of the story for people to understand is we don’t go into right-of-way acquisition with the intention of having conflict with landowners,” Hoy said. “We do our best to reach a reasonable agreement and a lot of times we will go to extraordinary efforts to do that. But in spite of all of our efforts, we were not able to reach an agreement with Mr. Dwyer—that’s why we went to court.”
The town director, acknowledging high legal fees to the town in the case, said it could have been worse, mentioning Dwyer wanted a jury award of $4.5 million for the land, far less than the more than million in lawyer’s expenses. The town’s litigation expenses will be covered as part of the $10.1 million budget for Col. Jameson Boulevard—a joint project between the town and VDOT—and the rest from the general fund, Hoy said.
Because it was a jointly funded project, he added, the town was bound by state standards in offering compensation for Dwyer’s land based on an appraisal of fair market value. At one point early on as the apartment project was progressing, Hoy said, Dwyer felt the land was worth $8 million. “There are limits as to what we can offer a landowner,” he said.
“Did the town and VDOT get a fair deal? I think we did,” Hoy said of the overall proceedings.
He added town motorists got a good deal with Col. Jameson Boulevard as well in that it has effectively alleviated traffic at the junction of East Evans and Main streets. It also provides an easier route for the many commuters living on the town’s west side.
Dwyer said Wednesday he had no immediate development plans for the rest of his land in the area. He previously stated the town took the prime part with development potential when they built the road through it.
“Bottom line is I just got to deal with what’s left,” he said.