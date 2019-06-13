By STAFF REPORT
The VAratifyERA campaign is hosting a special free screening of the award-winning documentary “Equal Means Equal” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library branch at 1201 Caroline St. in Fredericksburg.
The event is co-sponsored by the Stafford Branch of the NAACP and the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Fredericksburg. A discussion will follow the showing of the film, outlining steps to ensure Virginia is the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
“Equal Means Equal” is a groundbreaking exploration of gender inequality in the United States featuring top women’s rights activists, leaders and survivors. A brutal exposé of a broken system, the 2016 film reignites the dialogue on full legal equality for all Americans.
The film lays out the many ways women are disadvantaged in the U.S. under the Constitution. Using facts, figures, interviews, colorful graphics, news footage and occasional humor, the audience is led through challenges to wage parity, legal protections, maternity leave, ending violence and poverty. The film is provocative, but avoids man-bashing as it makes the case for why both men and women should be fighting to get the Equal Rights Amendment passed.
Directed by Kamala Lopez, the film won the audience award for Best U.S. Documentary at the Traverse City Film Festival. For more information, visit facebook.com/vents/829196274126032/.