The revamped Interstate 95 interchange in Thornburg is fully open for traffic, more than two months ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning.
Work on the $22.4 million project, which includes a redesigned and widened overpass, started in September 2017.
“By replacing a bridge that was original to the interstate system, we have removed a piece of infrastructure that was structurally deficient and replaced it with an overpass that reflects the region’s needs and will serve future generations,” VDOT Fredericksburg District Administrator said Marcie Parker said in a news release.
The overpass was expanded from two to four lanes and turn lanes were added at the I–95 ramps. Sidewalks also were added to the bridge and a portion of Mudd Tavern Road.
The interchange also has a new layout, “an off-set diamond design … selected to minimize the right-of-way required for the road and ramp improvements,” local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in the release.
Three stoplight signals were added to manage traffic using the ramps.
The new interchange was designed to handle future traffic and mesh with another project, which will widen Mudd Tavern Road to four lanes from the interstate to U.S. 1. Work on that $21.2 million project is scheduled to start in late 2020 and be completed in the fall of 2022.
Hannon noted that the interchange work is part of a nearly $1 billion package of I–95 projects in the region. Work on those projects, which include the Rappahannock River crossings and express lanes extension, will run through 2024.
About 103,000 vehicles pass the Thornburg interchange on I–95 daily while approximately 13,000 vehicles use Mudd Tavern Road in that area, according to VDOT.