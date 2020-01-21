Truslow Road (copy1)

Truslow Road in Stafford County will close at the bridge over Interstate 95 on Monday, Jan. 27, weather permitting, for construction of a new overpass as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Single-lane closures are planned on Interstate 95 in Stafford County through Saturday in preparation for the Truslow Road overpass project.

The closures in the area around the overpass north of U.S. 17 will allow crews to install a concrete barrier, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a release Tuesday.

One northbound lane of the interstate will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday so crews can remove portions of the guardrail. Overnight closures are planned from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

A single-lane closure on the southbound side will run the same hours on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A southbound lane will be closed again from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

The overpass is scheduled to close on Monday. Crews will then demolish the bridge and rebuild a new one. The span is expected to re-open in the fall.

The work is part of the express lanes extension project

