The first winter storm could hit the area Wednesday morning with a mixture of rain and snow during what looks like a soggy week with roller-coaster temperature swings.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is watching forecasts and mobilizing crews in anticipation of bad weather, said local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon.
She said VDOT has about 1,200 pieces of equipment along with sand salt and other abrasives to deal with any winter weather. Crews will not spread any pre-treatment because of the rain.
“We are watching the weather closely for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, when a rain–snow mix could potentially affect travel in the Fredericksburg area,” she said.
Monday was a rainy day and more showers are expected Tuesday, which also will be warm with a high of 62. The forecast calls for temperatures to plunge into the mid 30s overnight Tuesday as rain is expected to keep falling into Wednesday morning.
That’s when snow could become part of the mix. That mix is expected to turn back into rain and keep falling through the afternoon before the sky clears.
The forecast calls for clear days on Thursday and Friday, with rain expected to return Friday night and continue falling into Saturday night. The sun should return on Sunday, with a high of 55 and a low of 36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.