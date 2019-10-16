As King George Board of Supervisors’ member Cathy Binder described her reaction to a state plan to raise speed limits—despite the concerns of local officials—she invoked an image often seen in road-rage incidents.
“I’m very disappointed in VDOT,” said Binder, who lives along one of the affected areas. “To be blunt, they’re putting their finger up to King George, and they’re not considering the residents.”
Her comment came as county officials opened a public hearing on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s proposal to raise the speed limit from 55 mph to 60 mph on certain sections of State Route 3 and U.S. 301. But before hearing from the public, King George County Administrator Neiman Young clarified that it wouldn’t really make much difference what residents or county officials said.
He said he received a call from Marcie Parker, VDOT’s district administrator, on Oct. 10, after the board had been briefed by another VDOT official Oct. 1, who told county officials they could hold a public hearing on the speed increase if they so desired.
Parker advised Young that VDOT “does not intend to entertain locality requests to maintain the current speed limits,” Young said. It’s only looking at requests to not raise the speed limits in key sections, such as near schools or, as is the case in King George, near the bus transportation facility on U.S. 301.
Young said he expressed “strong concerns for raising the speed limit,” especially on portions of four-lane highway where there are a lot of bus stops. Binder’s daughter gets on and off the bus at one such place, and Binder said she’s seen plenty of drivers suddenly hit the brakes because they came upon a stopped school bus.
In January 2018, a box truck couldn’t brake in time and slammed into the back of a bus on U.S. 301, rolling the vehicle onto its side. Six students and three adults were sent to the hospital.
When Young raised these issues, he said Parker reminded him that VDOT owns the roads and it is looking at raising the speed limits in key sections regionally.
Board of Supervisors’ Chairman Jeff Bueche couldn’t hold back his irritation.
“I’m not going to take an ultimatum from VDOT and be told what we can or can’t do,” he said, adding he was concerned by both higher speed limits and more incidents of distracted driving. “We’re in a culture now where there are idiots on the road who like to look down at their texts.”
The General Assembly passed a bill that approved raising the speed limit from 55 mph to 60 mph along several roads in the Fredericksburg region, effective July 2018. The speed limit already has gone up along two sections of State Route 207 and one stretch of U.S. 301 in Caroline County. Speeds also went up on U.S. 17 in Gloucester County and Route 3 in Richmond County.
As outlined in the legislation, there must be an engineering study that recommends a change in the posted speed limit, said VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon. Engineers look at factors such as current vehicle speeds, road geometry, crash history, law enforcement data and the surrounding environment.
As part of the review, VDOT also shared the study recommendations with localities and sought pertinent information, Hannon said.
When the Stafford Board of Supervisors raised concerns about truck traffic and crash history on U.S. 17 and Route 3 in Stafford, VDOT engineers decided not to raise the speed limit there, Hannon said, adding that VDOT will look at Stafford’s traffic again in 2020.
“Locality contributions will always be invited and considered,” Hannon said, “but the decision to post will be based on the totality of the information gathered and assessed by our engineering staff.”
King George supervisors also said they were concerned because VDOT has designated U.S. 301 as the alternative route for commuters during Interstate 95’s ongoing construction.
VDOT has marked three areas in King George to raise the speed limit. One covers 6.64 miles of Route 3, from two-tenths of a mile east of Birchwood Creek Road to three-tenths of a mile west of Dahlgren Road. The two areas on U.S. 301 cover 10 miles. One is from a tenth of a mile north of the James Madison Bridge from Port Royal to half a mile south of Route 3, and the other stretches from a quarter-mile north of Ridge Road to three-quarters of a mile south of Dahlgren Road.
Supervisor Ruby Brabo suggested the county make a case for keeping the current speed limit of 45 mph in place in congested areas, such as Route 3 near Barbara’s Way and on U.S. 301 near Jersey Road. Because “everybody has a boss,” she also proposed writing to the state secretary of transportation, denouncing VDOT’s decision to override the concerns of local residents.
“Who knows the county best other than local elected officials?” Brabo asked.
VDOT’s Hannon said localities could use posted signs to warn motorists when they’re approaching a bus stop or a curve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.