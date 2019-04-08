Here is a rundown of the week’s planned work zones along the Interstate 95 corridor this week, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation's weekly roundup.
Southbound I–95
Overnight, single-lane closures are scheduled to be in place between the exits for State Routes 610 and 630 in Stafford County. The lane closures are set to run from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews are performing geotechnical boring for the project that will extend the express lanes to the U.S. 17 area in Stafford.
Farther south, there will be alternating single-lane closures from just south of Centreport Parkway in Stafford to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg for work related to the Rappahannock River crossing and the express lanes extension. The lane closures will happen from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. through Thursday; 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday; and 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
In Spotsylvania County, at the Thornburg exit, a single-lane closure is scheduled to be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for work on the overpass replacement.
Northbound I–95
The same work on the Thornburg interchange will result in a single-lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for the overpass work.
A single lane will be closed during several days this week just north of the Rappahannock River bridge and there will be heavy work truck traffic in the area for work on the crossing project. The lane closures are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Thursday.
Farther north, overnight lane closures are set for the area around the Courthouse Road exit in Stafford so crews can remove platforms related to the overpass work. The closures are scheduled to run from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. through Friday.
Alternating lane closures are scheduled for various areas along the interstate from just north of Courthouse Road to the Quantico exit in Prince William County for boring work related to the express lanes extension. The lane closures are scheduled to run from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. through Friday and from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.