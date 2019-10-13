Here is a quick follow up to the Truslow Road–U.S. 1 intersection, where some Stafford County supervisors want temporary stoplight signals during a bridge project that will close part of Truslow.
The Virginia Department of Transportation based its position—that no signal is warranted—on previous studies.
VDOT says it will collect more traffic counts over the next several weeks to get more up-to-date data, local spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said.
“This effort will also capture the vehicle turning movements at the intersection, including the number of vehicles turning left to travel north on Route 1,” she said in an email. “We will also capture the volume of traffic crossing I-95 on the Truslow Road overpass.”
The overpass is expected to be closed in early 2020 and remain shuttered for 9 months.
Traffic (including Stafford High School buses and teen drivers) that usually crosses the overpass will use other local roads, with some expected to use the Truslow–U.S. 1 intersection, near the busy intersection at U.S. 17.
County supervisors are concerned about safety at the intersection if traffic increases there.
The overpass is being rebuilt as part of the I–95 express lanes extension. A bridge pier in the median will be removed so the express lanes can be extended, and the span will be lengthened for the future widening of the interstate.
Road work equals lane closures
Road work will lead to some lane closures on major area thruways this week.
Repair work on the Falmouth Bridge will come with lane closures.
Expect alternating lane closures between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. on the span crossing the Rappahannock River each day through Thursday, according to VDOT. All northbound lanes will be reopened by 5 a.m.
Demolition work on the I–95 overpasses on U.S. 17 in Stafford will lead to full closures Monday through Thursday.
The northbound lane closures will happen between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., with intermittent full traffic stoppages of up to 30 minutes between midnight and 3 a.m.
Lane closures on the southbound side of U.S. 17 will take place between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m., with the same temporary full traffic stoppages between midnight and 3 a.m.
Also in Stafford, drivers in the northern end of the county can expect daytime and overnight lane closures and delays as crews continue hammering away at the Courthouse Road widening and interchange projects.
Those projects are expected to be completed by July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.