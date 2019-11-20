Drivers will see several temporary changes at the U.S. 1 and Princess Anne Street intersection while Chatham Bridge is closed for rehabilitation, which could start as early as May.
VDOT is making the changes because it expects traffic to increase over the Falmouth Bridge during the 16 months the Chatham Bridge work is expected to take. It estimates, however, that most of the 16,000 vehicles that cross the Chatham Bridge on an average day will likely use the detour route along Blue & Gray Parkway, said VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon.
The changes are:
- Hanson Avenue traffic approaching the U.S. 1 intersection will be limited to right turns onto U.S. 1 southbound only. Hanson Avenue traffic will be prohibited from proceeding straight across the intersection to Princess Anne Street or making a left turn to U.S. 1 northbound. Instead, Hanson Avenue traffic seeking to reach Princess Anne Street or U.S. 1 northbound will be detoured to Woodford Street, Riverside Drive and Amaret Street.
- A new traffic signal will be added at the Princess Anne Street ramp to U.S. 1 northbound for traffic entering U.S. 1 northbound. The signal will allow for free-flowing right turns onto U.S. 1 northbound from Princess Anne Street during a green signal.
- U.S. 1 northbound traffic will be prohibited from turning left onto Hanson Avenue.
“If the city wanted to pursue funding to make permanent changes at the U.S. Route 1 and Princess Anne intersection after the Chatham Bridge project, it could submit a Smart Scale project application seeking funding,” said Hannon.
Fredericksburg does plan to make additional improvements to the intersection that were suggested in a Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions planning study of U.S. 1 in the city that VDOT completed last year. The suggestions “are consistent with the temporary improvements we are implementing as part of the bridge project,” Hannon said.
City Council voted unanimously Nov. 12 to authorize City Manager Tim Baroody to execute an agreement with VDOT to make those improvements, and for Erik Nelson, the city’s transportation administrator, to oversee the work. Nelson said the details haven’t been worked out, but the idea would be to make the intersection safer and ensure a better traffic flow on Route 1.
“The existing conditions are an odd configuration of overlapping roads that are painfully deficient and unsafe. The preliminary design is what came out of the STARS study and includes closing Freedom Lane to traffic, blocking the end of Wallace Street at Hanson Avenue, pedestrian safety improvements, etc., while making sure that existing businesses are not hurt,” he wrote in an email.
The available funding through VDOT is $1.26 million, with $200,000 of that amount available in fiscal 2020 for preliminary engineering. There are no associated local costs beyond existing staffing.
Nelson said the city could seek up to $1.26 million in additional funds through the Smart Scale program, which is what the STARS study estimated would be needed.
“The preliminary design work we will initiate will give better definition to what the overall project should be,” he said.
Any improvements will need to take into account plans for Falmouth Bridge. VDOT began a feasibility study last spring to look at a range of options to improve the bridge’s condition, from maintenance and rehabilitation to total replacement.
“It will examine the cost and traffic impacts associated with each option, and whether they would affect any surrounding historic properties,” Hannon said. “Results from the study are anticipated to be shared with the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County in mid- to late 2020.”
Hannon said Fredericksburg is also planning a separate project to improve the U.S. 1 and Fall Hill Avenue intersection based on the STARS planning study. It has received $7.2 million for that work, which will include adding a southbound right turn lane on U.S. 1, extending the northbound right turn lane on U.S. 1 by 200 feet, and extending eastbound Fall Hill Avenue to the north to provide sufficient right of way for a new right turn lane, a thru lane, a left turn lane and the westbound lane. Other improvements include sidewalks and an extension of the U.S. 1 median north of Fall Hill Avenue.
Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2024.
In another transportation-related matter last week, City Council approved installing pedestrian signals on each side of the intersection at Dixon and Charles streets. There is a crosswalk marked on the pavement at the intersection for pedestrians to cross Charles Street, but no pedestrian signals to inform them when it is safe to cross. The work is expected to take 90 days and cost about $35,000, which includes some maintenance to the traffic signal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.