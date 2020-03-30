Officials from the Virginia Employment Commission said those who file for unemployment insurance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic must file a claim every week or they will not receive benefits.
“VEC recommends you do this on Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday of each week if you remain unemployed and want to be paid for the prior week,” Joyce Fogg, the communications manager of the commission, wrote in an email on Saturday. “A large number [of people] this week did not file their weekly claim; we have been trying to call them.”
Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a record 3.3 million Americans filing for unemployment, beating the previous record of 695,000 in October 1982. In Virginia, for the week ending March 21, the VEC reported 46,277 new claims for benefits—a dramatic increase from the 2,706 who filed the week before.
Those filing for unemployment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic should select “lack of work” as their reason for separation from their job. First-time filers receive a benefit rights document, which explains eligibility requirements and what is required each week to claim benefits; a monetary determination document that shows how much money you may be eligible to receive; and a personal identification number, which is required to claim weekly benefits, as well as make claim inquiries.
To submit a weekly unemployment insurance payment request, call 800/897-5630 for automated voice instructions, or visit vec.virginia.gov.
