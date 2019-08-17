The 15th annual Itty Bitty City scavenger hunt has come to a close, and the top two winners are both longtime hunters with proven strategies.
From more than 400 entries, Sally Kuykendall of Caroline County won the first-place prize of $400 in downtown gift cards. Susanna Jett of Stafford County won second—$250 in downtown gift cards.
Kuykendall started hunting years ago with her younger daughter, as a way to get to know the area when they moved to Virginia from Georgia.
“Now it’s her, her husband and myself,” she said. “We love it. They’re very competitive.”
Kuykendall and Michelle and Ryan Fairweather of Stafford have developed their own set of rules. None of them is allowed to go out without the others. And while the Fairweathers go ahead, Kukyendall stays in the back, walking a little slower, in search of what they may have missed.
They also pride themselves on not making use of the clues for each item, unless they absolutely have to. And this year, they didn’t have to.
One of the toughest clues for the trio this year was clue 23, part of a mural at Art Time 4 Kids at 101 Hanover St.
“We walked right by it, even talked about the place because we hadn’t seen it before,” Kuykendall said. “About an hour later, my daughter stopped and said, ‘This was on the side of that building.’ They’re very observant. They find far more than I do.”
Kuykendall, 60, a special education teacher at Caroline Middle School, said that despite their competitiveness, the trio is willing to share info with other hunters.
“That’s fun, too,” she said, “to see someone with a paper in their hand and a clipboard. It makes it fun to see other people doing it, too.”
Second-place winner Jett said the sharing of information with other hunters depends on whether you ask her or her husband, Frank Jr.
“When we find one, he tells me not to write it down right away if there’s someone behind us,” she said with a laugh.
Her husband also doesn’t use the provided hints. Jett said she takes pictures of the hints in all the business windows, but they don’t look at them unless they’re completely stuck.
Jett, 65, and her husband, 66, did struggle with clue 16, which showed the roof of the courthouse.
“One thing we learned this year is that it helps to go both in the morning and in the afternoon,” she said. “The pattern of the roof as we walked from the train station, the sun was hitting it just right.”
In addition to the top two winners, seven third-place winners will receive $50 downtown gift cards. They are: Sally Hederson, Autumn Shojinaga, Brian Patrzick, Denise Kash, Paige Brown, the Mulder family (Addy, Alex, Brandy, Chris) and Rob Weiderhold.
Sieht, A Falkenberg Eye & Laser Center, was the primary sponsor of this year’s scavenger hunt. Prizes for first, second, and third place were provided by Fredericksburg Department of Economic Development and Tourism. Various downtown businesses also provided $25 gift cards for additional winners: Alison Mullen, Amanda Burks, Ana Margarita Osegueda, Avery Steis, Bailey Willard, Brian Seay, Buz Baykin, Carol Boulden, Carol Wilson, Charles Hall, Cindy Hall, Dawn White, Donna McGee, Edward Davison, Ellen Roof, Everett Olbert, Gail Hall, Isobel Forrest, Jamie Heatwole, Janice Surmacs, Jeff Payne, Jim Mims, Jose Osegueda, Kat Moreland, Katherin Tiblin, Kelly Conerly, Margaret and Bill Mock, Matt Bartman, Mike Conrad, Paul Valencik, Sarah Currier, Sarah McIntosh, Susan Brown, Tracy Sweet, William Conrad, Taryn Lane, Debbie Howard, Lynn Coffey and Tyler Kishpaugh.