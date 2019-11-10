Fredericksburg Veterans Day Events: Walking Procession to Fredericksburg Area War Memorial, begins at Memorial Park. Proceeds along Washington Ave. from Mary Ball St. to George St. 10 a.m. Veterans Ceremony, Fredericksburg Area War Memorial. 10:45 a.m. Veteran Resource Fair, Hurkamp Park. Noon. Free. 540/372-1086; FredParksRec.com.
Veterans Day Ceremony, Caroline County Courthouse Lawn, North Main Street, Bowling Green. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Caroline County Memorial Post 221 of The American Legion hosts.
Veterans Day 5K and 1 mile Fun Run, King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, King George. On-site registration and check-in for 5K begin at 8:30 a.m. Run starts at 9 a.m. $10-$20. Check in at 8:45 a.m. for fun run open to children 12 and under. Run starts at 9:15 a.m. $10. Proceeds benefit the Some Gave All Foundation. Donations of bottled water and snacks or cash are also welcome. Sponsored by KGHS DECA chapter. 540/775-3535, ext. 1225.
Veterans Day Celebration, King George High School, 6:30 p.m. Hosted by King George Ruritan Club. Volunteers are needed.
Film: “D-Day: Normandy 1944,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Narrated by Tom Brokaw, the film explores history, military strategy, science, technology and human values. 3-4 p.m. $6 per person. Through Nov. 16. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Still Heroes, Still Photos, Porter Branch Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford. Retired U.S. Marine combat cameraman Michael Schellenbach invites all military veterans to a free individual photo shoot. Each veteran will receive a free digital copy of their individual portrait to share with friends and family. Personalize portraits with medals/ribbons, uniform items, “Retired” hat or flags. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Portraits may be downloaded at schellenbachphotography.com/veterans.
Free lunch, Texas Roadhouse, 3940 Plank Road. All veterans, including all active, retired or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from a special menu. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. 540/548-4900.
Heroes’ Voices National Poetry Contest Reading, Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Includes national-level prize-winning poetry and local voices in a collaborative open-mic setting. Coffee and refreshments provided. 1 p.m. hyltoncenter.org/veterans.
Mount Vernon Salutes Veterans, George Washington’s Mount Vernon. Free admission for all active duty, former, or retired military personnel. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. mountvernon.org.
North Stafford High School Chamber Choir and Aurora, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Salute to veterans in Leatherneck Gallery. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
