The Virginia Housing Development Authority has created a new grant program that will provide down payment and closing cost assistance to help public school educators and first responders—such as law enforcement officers and firefighters—to purchase homes.
VHDA is partnering with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta on the initiative, which is called the Community Heroes program.
“Educators and first responders do so much to improve our lives, yet often cannot afford to buy homes in the communities in which they serve,” said VHDA Executive Director Susan Dewey. “We are very proud to support these community heroes by providing these grants—which do not have to be repaid—to help them purchase affordable homes.”
The Community Heroes program will provide 125 grants of $8,000 each that are available to eligible borrowers earning between 80.01 and the lesser of 120 percent of area median income or VHDA’s income limits. These grants will be offered by VHDA-approved lenders that are also FHLBank Atlanta members.
VHDA will set aside $750,000 of its REACH Virginia funds for this program, which will be a 3-to-1 match with FHLBank Atlanta’s $250,000 contribution. VHDA’s REACH Virginia program provides financial assistance to serve targeted areas of need, which includes assisting first-time homebuyers, rent-burdened populations, people with disabilities, as well as the elderly and military veterans.
To see a list of approved lenders offering the Community heroes grants, visit vhda.com/CHlenders.