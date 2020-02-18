Quintin and Diana Beltran said their hearts are filled
with gratitude, humility and love at being named recipients of this year’s 36th annual White Oak Compact Equipment/Fairview Baptist Oyster Roast.
The event will be held Feb. 29 from 2–5 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave.
The annual fundraiser—which has distributed more than $1,057,000 to families dealing with medical and other emergencies—will offer up fried and steamed oysters, as well as hot dogs, coleslaw and desserts.
The roast began modestly in 1985 as a fundraiser for a cancer-stricken employee at the equipment company.
It has evolved into a community institution that typically attracts more than 1,500 attendees and hundreds of volunteers. There’s no cost for the meal, because sponsors cover the tab, though those who come to eat are asked to make a contribution to the recipient.
This year’s recipient is Quintin Beltran, a 60-year-old Spotsylvania County resident whose life changed dramatically when he contracted Rocky Mountain spotted fever last April after being bitten by a common American dog tick.
As my coworker Cathy Dyson reported last month and previously, Beltran lost all his toes on both feet, and another 2 1/2 inches of flesh and bone from his left foot after the tick bite.
The devastation caused by the deadly disease and the side effects of powerful drugs—given when his organs started shutting down—resulted in a loss of blood to his extremities.
Infection set in, and doctors had to amputate his toes, the tips of both thumbs and the top of the index finger on his left hand. Beltran also was left with short-term memory loss and aching joints similar to those caused by rheumatoid arthritis. His liver has recovered, but his kidneys are slowly beginning to function again, though dialysis is still a possibility.
Reached by phone this week, Diana Beltran said it’s hard to fully explain the extent to which her husband’s illness and its effects on his health have changed their lives.
“My husband was a flooring contractor and we were the ones who used to help others in need, at one point taking in donations of turkeys at two flooring stores to give to those in need at Thanksgiving,” she said. “It’s hard now to be on the other end of things.”
Beltran said in all her years with her husband, back from the days when they were high school sweethearts, she’d rarely seen him cry.
But that’s what he did when learning that he’d been named the recipient of this year’s oyster roast.
“He’s a proud man, so it’s hard to take help like this,” she said, though noting that any financial assistance is literally life changing, as the couple is struggling under a mountain of medical debt and bills because he’s been unable to work.
Quintin Beltran was self-employed before the tick bite and didn’t have health insurance. He learned he qualified for Medicaid the day after a story about him appeared in The Free Lance–Star in July, but later discovered the coverage won’t go back far enough to cover the bulk of his hospital bills.
He’s applied for Social Security disability but was told he didn’t qualify because his spouse makes more than $29,500 per year, Diana Beltran said. The couple is hoping that decision might be overturned soon in a court hearing.
And they’re both looking forward to a scheduled visit next month to a disability rehab center, where they hope staffers will match Quintin with some sort of employment.
Beltran said she’s been working doing online automobile sales, partly because her husband has needed her help at home, but said she was let go earlier this week and will now need to find other work.
She’s thankful that the VCU Medical Center has been working with them on setting up a payment schedule for their debt, hopefully forgiving some of it.
They don’t want to sell their house, and have gotten some help paying the mortgage for a month or two via donations and a $10,000 GoFundMe campaign.
“Our goal is to get the place sprayed to kill the ticks this spring, pay up the mortgage and help Quintin find a new job, which would allow me to be home some to look out for him,” she said.
“He needs better shoes—the last ones with special spacers in them cost $900—that will give him better balance,” she said. “And we need to keep paying down what we owe the hospital and help with his expensive medications that aren’t covered.”
She closed by noting that she and her husband are “grateful, we’re humble and we appreciate this community and its love and support for Quintin. We know God is going to bring us through this.”
