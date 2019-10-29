VIDEO: Due to a technical issue that occurred during the recording of the debate, the video cuts out between minutes 36 to 38 and then resumes again.
As the Nov. 5 general election nears, the candidates for the 17th District state Senate race faced off in a debate Tuesday night at the University of Mary Washington.
Spotsylvania County resident and the incumbent Bryce Reeves, 52, is seeking his third term. He faces Charlottesville resident Amy Laufer, 47, a former school teacher.
Both are running to serve a district that includes Fredericksburg and Orange County, along with parts of Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Louisa and Albemarle counties.
The two differed on many topics: Medicaid expansion, gun laws, equal rights amendment support, right to work and minimum wages.
Laufer grew up on a Wisconsin farm, is a former teacher and Charlottesville School Board member who started an organization aimed at supporting female Democrats running for office.
Her priorities are health care, education, broadband expansion and the Equal Rights Amendment.
Reeves is a former cop and Army Ranger who owns a State Farm Insurance franchise. He first won election to the Senate in 2011.
He promotes a small-government agenda with a focus on the military and business.
In response to a question concerning health care, Laufer touted Medicaid expansion, saying it has helped hundreds of thousands of Virginians gain access to affordable insurance.
Reeves did not vote for Medicaid expansion, she noted.
“This is personal for me,” she said, telling the crowd that packed the room that it costs $7,000 a month to pay for her son’s medicine.
Reeves said the Affordable Care Act was “unaffordable” and countered that he sponsored a bill that would create short-term insurance options, but it was vetoed by the governor.
Laufer said that option had problems, including not allowing for pre-existing conditions.
On gun laws, Reeves, a former Airborne Ranger and police detective, said he understood the push for stricter laws, such as so-called “Red Flag” laws. But he is concerned such laws can infringe on a person’s Second and Fourth Amendments rights.
“Bad buys don’t get legal guns,” Reeves said.
He said he has supported a bill to study laws aimed at those with domestic violence convictions.
Laufer supports stricter laws, explaining that mass shootings have traumatized young people.
The Equal Rights Amendment and workers’ rights and pay proved to be topics the candidates sharply disagreed over.
“Women have been fighting this for years,” Laufer said of the ERA, adding that it is largely about equal pay and something she would push for.
Laufer said Virginia should ratify the ERA in order to allow it to be addressed on the federal level.
Reeves said it isn’t up to the state until Congress addresses the ERA.
He also disagreed with Laufer on the minimum wage.
Reeves cited his business and said raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would force business owners out of business. He said the minimum wage was set up for new workers.
But Laufer disagreed, saying many adults, including parents, work minimum wage jobs, often two or three at a time. She said the issue really is about a living wage.
When asked about the state’s right to work law, Laufer criticized it, saying the state gets high marks for business but low marks by workers.
Reeves said the law keeps workers from being forced to join unions and pay the dues and that it is protection for businesses. He pointed out that Virginians still have a right to choose where they want to work.
The two agreed that the state needs to address such issues as college tuition costs and climate change.
The debate moderator, Stephen Farnsworth, is director of UMW’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies.
The debate was the last of the four legislative race debates sponsored by UMW’s Democratic and Republican student organizations, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, The Free Lance-Star and the League of Women Voters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.