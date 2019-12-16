Spanberger Town Hall (copy)

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) speaks at a town hall at Chancellor Middle School in Spotsylvania, Virginia on Dec. 8, 2019.

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

Spanberger announces she will vote for impeachment

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th District, announced Monday she will vote for articles of impeachment against President Trump when the full House of Representatives takes them up this week.

Spanberger, a Democrat whose district includes all of Orange and Culpeper counties and a large part of Spotsylvania County, released a statement Monday afternoon saying she made her decision after reviewing the two articles of impeachment approved by the House Judiciary Committee last week and studying the testimony and other evidence.

She said evidence led her to conclude that the president abused his power by pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate the son of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and then tried to obstruct a congressional investigation into a whistleblower’s complaint about the matter.

“The President’s actions violate his oath of office, endanger our national security, and betray the public trust,” Spanberger said in the prepared statement. “Because of the oath I swore to support and defend the Constitution, I will be voting in favor of both articles of impeachment.”

The statement went on to add: “It is with a heavy heart, a solemn devotion to our Constitution, and a deep belief in our country that I believe we must pursue this remedy. The world, and our children, are watching as the foundation of the world’s longest-standing democracy is tested. Through this trying time, nothing is more important than fulfilling our obligation to defend the Constitution and protect our republic.”

Spanberger, a former CIA officer, narrowly defeated Republican incumbent Dave Brat in 2018 to capture a seat the GOP had held for almost four decades. Because of the closeness of the outcome in a traditionally Republican district, there were questions about how Spanberger would vote on impeachment.

Several constituents at a town hall meeting she hosted in Spotsylvania last week challenged Spanberger to break with her party and vote against impeachment and jeered when she called the allegations against Trump “incredibly, incredibly serious.”

—Staff report

