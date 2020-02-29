On Tuesday, Virginians will get their chance to weigh in on the Democratic presidential primary along with millions of others across the country.
On what’s called Super Tuesday, 14 states—and American Samoa—will hold the Democratic nominating contest. By then, four other states will have held primaries—Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
Super Tuesday will account for a much larger allotment of delegates in just one day. Virginia has 124 delegates up for grabs.
The state’s results will likely be of more interest than usual on Super Tuesday, according to Stephen J. Farnsworth, professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington and director of its Center for Leadership and Media Studies.
He said this primary has a big candidate pool that still has a lot left to be decided.
“Virginia is one of the key Super Tuesday states because there’s no state favorite, there’s no regional favorite,” Farnsworth said. “Don’t even begin to think of predicting what will happen Tuesday.”
The 2016 Super Tuesday primary for Democrats included only Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.
This time around, there are eight candidates still in the running for the Democratic nomination. Local voters should take note that 14 names will appear on ballots, including six people who already have dropped out of the race.
“It’s a pretty stark contrast,” Farnsworth said.
While there are still plenty of unknowns this early in the election season, Super Tuesday could help clear up some of them.
Thirty-eight percent of all Democratic delegates will be accounted for on Tuesday, according to Ballotpedia. About 40 percent of the U.S. population, including California and Texas, the two most populous states, will be voting.
Virginia’s 124 delegates have proven enticing to the candidates, several of whom have been campaigning hard in the state.
Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has focused on Virginia, with multiple visits millions of dollars of campaign adds. It will be the first time his name appears on ballots in any primary this year.
Farnsworth said Bloomberg could have the most to lose and would have “a big problem” if he doesn’t do well in Virginia on Tuesday.
The stakes could be just as big for Joe Biden.
Now that the former vice president has won Saturday’s South Carolina primary, “the media narrative will change almost instantly,” said Farnsworth.
A poll released Friday by Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Public Policy showed Biden gaining ground in Virginia. He garnered the most support by likely Democratic voters in the poll—22 percent. The former vice president also was endorsed on Friday by Sen. Tim Kaine and on Saturday by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
Sanders finished second in the poll with 17 percent and Bloomberg, who has made Virginia a key campaign state, was third with 13 percent.
Like the Democratic candidate race, it’s unclear what to expect regarding local turnout.
Area registrars gave varying takes on absentee ballots while Farnsworth said statewide data indicate turnout could be high on Tuesday.
Farnsworth said Super Tuesday is “a huge opportunity for a huge level of interest.”
He cited Virginia Democrats’ “frustration” with President Trump, pointing to the recent state elections in which Democrats took control of the legislature for the first time in more than two decades.
The number of absentee voters for the primary is up in Fredericksburg.
“It felt slow starting out, but it’s picked up the last seven to 10 days,” Fredericksburg Registrar Marc Hoffman said about absentee ballots filed or requested. Some people told him they wanted to see more debates before casting a vote.
As of early Friday afternoon, he said 182 absentee ballots had been cast. In 2016, when there were competitive Republican and Democratic primaries, a total of 143 absentee ballots were cast in the city. There is no Republican presidential primary this year.
In Stafford County, 417 absentee ballots had been cast by early Friday.
Stafford Registrar Anna Hash said interest in absentee ballots has increased recently, but also said voting has been relatively slow.
“I thought there would be more interest,” she said.
Some Stafford voters should be aware of two polling place changes.
The Ferry Farm Elementary School polling place has been moved to Strong Tower Church, which is nearby at 234 Ferry Road. Voters who cast their ballots at Anne E. Moncure Elementary will need to go to the school’s new building at 120 Juggins Road.
In Spotsylvania County, absentee ballot returns have been “typical,” Registrar Kellie Acors said. As of early Friday, 650 absentee ballots had been cast.
Acors doesn’t expect a large turnout, but added that her office is prepared for the unexpected.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
