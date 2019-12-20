FROM STAFF REPORTS
Virginia oysters and beer will be on tap for a “slurp and learn” event to explore the history, economy and ecology of the region’s oysters at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at 718 Venue, 718 Caroline St. in downtown Fredericksburg.
Sponsored by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Friends of the Rappahannock, it will pair oysters raised in the Rappahannock River by Rogue Oysters, a Lancaster aquaculture company, with beer from Smartmouth Brewing Company, which has locations in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.
The two-hour event will include a talk by Rogue Oysters, a Lancaster aquaculture company, as well as discussion from oyster restoration experts at CBF and FOR about the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance’s work to add 10 billion oysters to the Bay by 2025.
The event will discuss where local oysters come from and how they get the deep cut that makes it easy to slurp them straight from the shell.
“The Rappahannock River produces some of the world’s best oysters and we are fortunate to have local partners engaged in protecting and restoring oyster reef habitat in the Rappahannock,” said FOR Deputy Director Bryan Hofmann.
Tickets include beer and all-you-can-eat raw oysters. Entry is $10 per person for members of CBF or FOR, and $20 for nonmembers. Advance registration is required, and can be made online at cbf.org/slurpandlearn.
