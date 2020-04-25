Part of Gov. Ralph Northam’s phased-in plan to restart the economy includes testing 10,000 people a day—which may be a particularly ambitious benchmark, given that the number of COVID-19 tests done in the state, to date, puts Virginia near the bottom of per-capita testing nationwide.
Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Virginia seven weeks ago, 72,178 people have been tested for the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s an average of 10,311 tests per week—slightly higher than the governor’s goal of testing 10,000 people per day as part of his “Forward Virginia” blueprint.
He couldn’t predict when Virginia would reach that kind of large-scale testing, which his plan calls for in combination with reopening the economy.
“We’ve gone from a few tests capability to now testing 2,000 to 3,000 people, and today, it was over 4,000,” Northam said during Friday’s briefing. “It’s taken six weeks to get where we are today, but I don’t expect it to take another six weeks.”
Meanwhile, more tests are becoming available in the Fredericksburg area. At least 10 urgent care clinics are providing COVID-19 testing; most require appointments and are reserving tests for those with symptoms of the disease or for any health care worker or first responder.
In addition, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is using a lab in its hospital to process COVID-19 tests. A faster result doesn’t mean patients will recover any faster, since there’s no treatment for the illness, said Lee Van Sise, associate chief nursing officer at the Spotsylvania hospital.
“It does, however, empower our colleagues to both direct the plan of care for that patient and limit the spread of the virus in our community,” Van Sise said.
‘AMONGST THE LOWEST’
Problems with testing, from procuring the needed swabs and reagents to perform the tests to finding labs that could process the results in a timely fashion, have been discussed and debated nationwide since COVID-19 and social distancing became ingrained in the American vocabulary.
Local, state and national officials cited disruptions in the supply chain from here to China, that states were bidding against each other for the same vital gear, and that there was no consistent distribution of needed equipment to individual states.
In the midst of the pandemic, Virginia has ranked 18th nationwide in the number of confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. It has fared better than some of its northern neighbors, both in the death toll and keeping down the surge of patients who need hospitalization and breathing tubes.
As of Saturday, there were 12,366 confirmed cases and 436 deaths in Virginia. The day before, the governor announced that another 1,600 Virginians who needed hospital care for COVID-19 had been treated and released.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has been posting how many ventilators are being used in facilities throughout the state—and the percentage has remained less than 25 percent.
But that’s not the only low number attached to Virginia. Data from both Johns Hopkins and the COVID-19 Tracking Project shows the state has tested 7 to 8 patients per 1,000 people—a figure that puts Virginia about 48th in the nation. Because the data constantly changes, the ranking may shift up or down a slot or two, but Virginia is performing well below the nationwide average of 13 tests per 1,000 people, according to the COVID-19 project.
“We are amongst the lowest, and that’s something we’re addressing,” Daniel Carey, Virginia’s secretary of Health and Human Resources said recently when Northam announced a task force would look at the issue.
Carey offered a perspective Northam later reiterated—that because so few tests were available in Virginia and results took up to nine days, many health care providers didn’t bother testing patients. The governor wrote practitioners recently and asked them to increase their tests.
Watching the briefings from his Fredericksburg home, Steven Doyle felt slightly disgusted—and not because he was showing symptoms of the virus.
He owns a trucking company that hauls aviation fuel and was laid off March 18. He’s applied for both unemployment, because he worked for another company, and for grants to help with his business, but has gotten neither from the state.
As he saw other reports showing “Virginia getting thrown under the bus” because of its low testing numbers, he listened to the official reasons.
“I’m not satisfied with their excuses,” Doyle said. “It’s pathetic.”
INCREASE IN TESTING
Local testing is increasing for a number of reasons. The Centers for Disease Control has loosened its guidelines of who should be tested from including only those hospitalized with symptoms and health care workers to those with chronic underlying conditions, pregnant women and babies born to mothers who tested positive, as well as the uninsured.
Those are the first two steps of a four-step state plan shared by Dr. Karen Remley, former health commissioner. She said the third step would include working with the 35 health districts in Virginia to offer testing in communities, and the fourth would be the large-scale testing of up to 10,000 people per day statewide.
The Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, has discussed offering testing but has no plans to do so, said spokesperson Allison Balmes–John.
Dr. Michael McDermott, president and CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, chairs the statewide committee looking at the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 response. He’s worked with Congressman Rob Wittman and Sen. Mark Warner “to ensure our region has adequate testing resources,” said Lisa Henry, MWHC spokesperson.
Patient First is among at least 10 urgent care companies with numerous branches locally that are providing testing. Patient First started offering drive-thru testing Friday in Garrisonville and Manassas, after procuring the needed test materials and personal protective equipment, said Dr. Ramin Mazhari, regional medical director.
“Understandably, there has been a lot of interest in testing from patients,” he said.
