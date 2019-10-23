A display housing replicas of America’s founding documents is coming next year to Yowell Meadow Park.
Culpeper will be the first locality in Virginia to erect the Charters of Freedom setting through the patriotic initiative launched in 2014 in Morganton, N.C. Interpretative and attractive, the display will feature the four pages of the U.S. Constitution, flanked by the Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence.
Culpeper Town Council approved the project earlier this year. It will be placed near the pollinator garden in the park alongside another, new related monument honoring the Culpeper Minutemen who gathered in the approximate location in 1775 to fight the British during the American Revolution.
Culpeper Town Councilman Keith Price is a primary advocate for the dual displays as a member of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
“I found out I had a Revolutionary War soldier in my background from North Carolina,” he said during a recent meeting with the Star-Exponent. “He served in a militia unit for a few months in 1780 in northwest South Carolina, was captured by British at a little battle called Cedar Springs, was cut up pretty bad, and was one of the first settlers in what is now Asheville, N.C.”
While visiting his hometown in Morganton, N.C., Price noticed the Charters display, the same one that was established as the first by the nonprofit group’s founders, Vance and Mary Jo Patterson. The local councilman proposed bringing one to Culpeper, and his colleagues agreed.
“Thematically, it fits because you’ve got the founding documents of the United States next to a monument to people who fought to win our independence,” he said. “To me, it made sense.”
Charters of Freedom spokesman Michael Unruh recently visited Culpeper to generate community support for the project and donations of concrete, rebar and bricks that will hold the display. The documents will be etched on quarter-inch thick bronze tablets placed under two-inch thick shatterproof glass, Unruh said. Charters of Freedom will donate the replica documents.
On the setting will be five plaques including one with the indelible phrase, “We the people,” designed as a rub so visiting school children can place a piece of paper over it and copy the phrase with a pencil as a take-home souvenir.
On the other end of the Constitution will be a plaque with the names of the Virginians who signed it, including James Madison of Orange County. On the front will be placed the Charters of Freedom seal.
“The eagle represents independence, the seven stars represent the seven articles of the Constitution and the 10 stars the 10 amendments in the Bill of Rights,” Unruh said.
Culpeper Public Works, per a previous arraignment with the Sons of American Revolution, is picking up the cost for site work at the dual display. Rapidan-based Virginia Mist is donating the granite for the SAR monument and the local VFW is contributing $5,000 to the project.
Anyone else can support the project at chartersoffreedom.com through a general donation or by purchasing a $100 legacy paver engraved with their name or a business name. A list with all of those who supported the project will be placed in a time capsule to be stored in a locked safe built into the Constitution display.
There are currently 26 Charters of Freedom settings in eight states with another 27 slated for dedication in 2020. The displays frequently serve as the backdrop for patriotic events, but their primary purpose is education, Unruh said.
The country’s actual founding documents are located in the National Archives in Washington, D.C., he added, but not everyone has the means to visit them. Having a Charters of Freedom can bring the history home.
“It’s a great way for school kids to be able to see the documents locally while they are learning about them in the classroom,” Unruh said, mentioning America’s 250th birthday will be celebrated in 2026.
Patriotism is driving increased interest in the replica displays, he added.
“We’re in a really divided time in our country and there are many other elements of our nation’s history people are divided on, but it’s kind of hard to be divided on the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution,” he said. “It’s just something that applies to everyone and that kind of brings everyone to the middle.”
Price estimated construction on the project would be completed by early summer of next year with a dedication in the fall.
