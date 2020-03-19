FROM STAFF REPORTS
Virginia’s state parks want you to know they’re open for business and a great way to get exercise in the great outdoors, with enough space at most to make social distancing easy.
A recent news release noted that while the park system continues to encourage park visits, “We do ask that if you are sick and/or experiencing symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 infection that you please refrain from visiting. Guests are also encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines during all visits by keeping a distance of 6 feet or more between you and other guests.”
In adherence with federal guidance, all visitor centers at state parks are closed to the public, the release stated. Park staff will report for work as usual and be available by phone if assistance is needed.
Overnight facilities and outdoor spaces remain open and are a good way to provide social distancing in a natural environment. Guidance about self-check-in will be emailed to overnight guests, the park service said.
The parks are following precautions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to maintain clean and sanitary indoor public spaces (such as restrooms) and will have hand sanitizer available at heavily trafficked areas, the release stated.
“It is important to remember, however, that any public facility is only as clean as the last person who touched it,” the release pointed out. “Therefore, a good portion of your safety relies on you. You should also be aware that our sanitizing and disinfection protocols do not include outdoor surfaces, play equipment or picnic tables.”
As of Thursday, both cabins and camping spots are available to guests, with parks staffs being directed to ramp up their sanitization procedures.
“We have enhanced disinfection and sanitizing procedures in our cabin cleaning routine with an emphasis on areas most often touched (door handles, counters and other surfaces, light switches, window latches). All bed linens and towels in every cabin and lodge are laundered after every guest reservation,” said the release.
“Guests should bring disinfecting/sanitizing products for use during their stay,” the service said. “We recommend that all dishes, glassware and cooking equipment be rewashed before use.”
Because some contact stations in the park may not be manned, guests are advised to bring cash or check for parking fees.
At this point, all “in-person” programs are off through March 31, as well as any large gathering scheduled through April 13.
In order to comply with CDC recommendations on social distancing, Virginia State Park staff will not provide shuttle service for recreation activities. If guests intend to participate in activities that have different starting and ending locations, they are advised to have transportation available at the start and end points.
The release noted that any guests with concerns or questions about an upcoming reservation can call the parks’ Customer Service Center at 800/933-7275, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They should be sure to call before a reservation is scheduled to start.
For all reservations, overnight and day use, scheduled to start within the next 30 days: Reservations may be canceled and refunded, less the $5 transaction fee, up until midnight before the scheduled arrival date.
Reservations may be transferred to a different date or park up until midnight before the scheduled arrival date.
Any private event occurring between now and April 13, and estimating more than 100 people to be in attendance, must be canceled. A full refund will be provided.
