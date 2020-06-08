Cabins and lodges will be reopening Thursday at Virginia State Parks, with some new rules of operation.
That means that reservations for overnight stays are once again being accepted for those cabins and lodges, but with two notable changes due to COVID-19: linens will not be provided for now and there will be a 24-hour “rest period” between guests.
Because of the end of linen services, overnight guests in the cabins and lodges will need to bring their own sheets, pillowcases, blankets, towels, washcloths, shower mats, kitchen towels and dish cloths.
State park officials said the decision to stop providing linen services was done to eliminate the possible exposure of COVID-19 to guests, staff and third-party laundry facility personnel from soiled linens. As an additional precaution, all mattresses and pillows have been fitted with special coverings that will be sanitized as part of enhanced cleaning protocols between guest stays.
Those guest stays will now be set up with one vacant day between check-outs and check-ins to reduce the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19. Park officials said that 24-hour gap will allow airborne particles time to settle onto surfaces to be sanitized and provides additional protection to housekeepers.
Officials said these changes will have no effect on camping cabins or yurts. For more on cabin operations, go to VirginiaStateParks.gov/covid-19-update-cabins.
—Rob Hedelt
