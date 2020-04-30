The Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday that it received another 72,488 initial jobless claims for the week ending April 25, a decrease of 10,241 from the previous week.
But the VEC also said that the total number of continued claims surpassed 10 percent of private sector payroll employment and that the jobless rate is not expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels "for some time."
In the Fredericksburg region, Stafford had 1,004 claims last week, down from 1,164 the previous week. That brought its six-week total to 8,177. Spotsylvania County fell from 1,185 for the week ending April 18 to 1,035 last week, for an total of 8,259 since the week ending March 21.
Fredericksburg went from 279 to 272, for a five-week total of 2,071. Caroline rose from 233 to 240, giving it a total of 1,692; Culpeper went from 396 to 350, to take its total to 2,667; King George 142 to 113, total 1,008; Louisa 243 to 196; total 1,673; Orange 349 to 306, total 2,340; and Westmoreland 116 to 139, total 763.
