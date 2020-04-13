While public life in many ways has drawn to a near standstill since the COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing stay-at-home orders, so far road construction has avoided delays.
With many people either working from home or out of work, traffic has dropped drastically. That reduced traffic has allowed construction on roads to continue in full swing, contrary to what is happening in many facets of the economy. Work on local jurisdictions’ projects also seems to be avoiding delays and stoppages.
Earlier this month, Gov. Ralph Northam told the Virginia Chamber of Commerce that the silver lining in the outbreak has been increased safety and ability to work on state roadways.
There are 12 major projects happening in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg District, which covers 14 counties.
Some of that work includes major projects along Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area—the Rappahannock River crossing projects, the express lanes extension and the interchange and road widening work in North Stafford.
Local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said traffic volumes have dropped 40 to 60 percent, which is allowing for more flexibility on some projects.
She said VDOT has been evaluating requests from contractors for extended lane closure periods, something VDOT is allowing on a “case-by-case basis.”
Hannon said some of the extended lane closure times have included traditional peak periods during the commuter rush, when such closures aren’t allowed.
Such an extension was allowed for work on the Courthouse Road interchange and widening in Stafford County. The new interchange and much of the widened section on Courthouse Road opened in December, but finish work has continued.
Work is expected to be completed in May.
Crews have also continued to work on the I-95 crossing projects and the express lanes extension.
Work also keeps chugging along on capital projects in Stafford, Spotsylvania County and Fredericksburg.
In the city, heavy machinery continues pushing earth for the riverfront park. Crews are also working on a sewer line replacement near Old Mill Park, closing a section of Caroline Street.
Spotsylvania has “put a freeze on discretionary spending and on certain cash-funded capital projects,” spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said. But ongoing projects, including the animal shelter expansion, aren’t affected by the freeze.
“We have not experienced any schedule delays on capital projects underway that are directly attributable to the pandemic. So far, the only impact has been the brick supplier for the Courthouse sidewalk, which was shut down in Pennsylvania,” McGinnis said in an email.
Work on Stafford County projects also continues, said spokeswoman Shannon Eubanks.
She mentioned the $400,000 in paving and shoulder widening work on Decatur Road and Ramoth Church Road. Shoulder widening and improvements are getting underway this month. The roads are set to be paved in the summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.