While some people swam in the Rappahannock or had cookouts at Old Mill Park on Saturday, other visitors spent the afternoon cleaning, ridding the riverbank of plastic, beer cans, diapers, forgotten clothes and dog toys, among other items.
On Saturday, volunteers from three groups banded together to host a Rappahanock River cleanup beginning at 11 a.m.
Chanise Jackson, event coordinator for Fredericksburg Activists, Allies and Change, said the groups involved in planning the event—FAAC, Leaders for Change and The Melanin Cooperative—started working together a few weeks ago under the umbrella organization Freedom Initiative to organize protests and other events that help the community.
“The leaders of these organizations, a lot of our passions align and one of those things is making sure that the earth is here for our next generation,” said Jackson.
Julien Stebbins–Sharpless, 20, who joined the Melanin Cooperative after the protests in Fredericksburg following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, said that while the organization’s main purpose is to help and support the Black Lives Matter movement, they also want to “reinvest in Fredericksburg to make it a better place as a whole.”
Jackson, 20, said the organization often meets at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg.
“When we were out there, we realized that, like, it’s really dirty sometimes, especially following Fourth of July and other things, where we saw a lot of people in the river,” she said. As coronavirus restrictions ease, “a lot of people are going to be out there a lot more, so we wanted to make sure that it was clean and we wanted to make sure we cleaned it up.”
Harper Cleaton, 17, of Fredericksburg said when she came down to the river a few weeks ago, she didn’t even want to go into the water because of the trash—cans, bottles and leftover food—littering the area.
“It just upsets me because people love coming out here, but if we don’t treat it with respect, then there’s not going to be a river to come out to anymore,” said Cleaton.
Richmond resident Allie Shapiro, 20, said cleaning up the river and seeing others do the same was impactful.
“Just to clean up, and seeing myself and other people picking up the trash, it’s motivating to keep cleaning,” she said.
Volunteers were allowed to come and go throughout the event, which was scheduled to go until 6 p.m. However, about 3 p.m., volunteers packed up, after clearing the area of trash faster than they had expected.
Spotsylvania residents Max Johns, 60, and Tony, 53, and Maria Durso, 51, who became involved in the cleanup through their children, took it a step further by separating the recyclables from the other trash to help minimize the environmental impact.
“We’re cleaning up the river, of course, but we’re also taking the recyclables and seeing to it that they all be handled properly,” said Johns.
Manassas resident Dominique Capone, 20, heard about the event through Shapiro, and said, “It’s just sad, for the stuff in bags. It’s like you had the idea and then it’s like why didn’t you take it one step further and literally bring it up to any of the trash cans here. For the stuff that people just throw, I’m like, it literally takes more effort to throw something into the woods than it does to put it into a trash bag and bring it home or something.”
She continued, “So, it’s frustrating and sad.”
