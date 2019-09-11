Susan Wood was at Quantico National Cemetery to clean headstones—part of a community effort on 9/11—and she lingered over one particular marker.
With a scrub brush in her hand and a plastic bucket of water nearby, Wood started at the final resting place of her father, Robert Francis McKeon. He was an aviation machinist’s mate in the Navy during the Korean War and he died Oct. 26, 2000.
After she cleaned the dirt and grass clippings off his nameplate, she thought about how much she missed him and wished he could be here for his grandson’s upcoming wedding.
Then Wood moved on to other headstones in Section 3 that needed scouring, grateful for the chance to use water and elbow grease in the service of others on such a significant day.
“It’s kind of like donating blood,” she said about the effort. “It makes you feel good and it doesn’t cost you anything.”
Wood, a Woodbridge woman who works with a Marine Corps command, was among more than 85 volunteers who donned hats and gloves to remove dirt and grime from about 2,900 granite and marble markers at the cemetery in Triangle.
The National Cemetery Administration and Carry the Load, an organization that focuses on honoring the nation’s heroes every day, partnered to sponsor the event on 9/11, a national day of service and remembrance.
Randy Reeves, the under secretary for memorial affairs at the Department of Veterans Affairs, thanked all those who attended. He said there was no better way to honor the sacrifice of those “who gave their lives on the fateful day than to do a service project like this.”
Families, groups and workers associated with the VA answered the call to help.
Keith and Jamie Thomas of Spotsylvania County brought their 9-year-old daughter, Morgan, to the cemetery, along with fellow members of Cub Scout Pack 18, sponsored by Fairview Baptist Church in Fredericksburg. The pack offers family Scouting for boys and girls and its motto is, “If you’re not serving, are you even Scouting?” said member Amy Guthridge.
She took her children out of school for the service project. Adam, 9, scrubbed next to the adults while Ava, 7, whipped the brush around so much that the knees and backside of her silver-gray leggings were a muddy brown.
Ava and Morgan sang a Disney song as each worked to clean the front, back and sides of a standing headstone.
Morgan’s father, Keith Thomas, who served in the Marines, said his daughter “may not know what she’s doing right now, but in the future, she’ll understand.”
Others who spent the morning scrubbing ranged from wives of Marines stationed at Quantico to those serving in Veterans Affairs. There were volunteers of all ages, from preschoolers to retired service members.
Mark Erb of North Stafford thought about fellow Marines he worked with during his 30 years in the Corps. Long after other volunteers had left Section 5, which featured a mix of white marble and gray granite markers, Erb conscientiously moved the brush over each piece of stone.
While some volunteers at Quantico on 9/11 thought about those whose remains were under them—there are 39,000 people interred at the cemetery—Erb reflected on good friends he made, ones who died, and fellow service members who were his neighbors.
Candace Haluska, whose husband is in the Marines, brought her 4-year-old son, Barrett, to the cemetery. “We definitely lost loved ones during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars,” she said, “and it’s important that we remember them on this day.”
The mission was just as heartfelt to volunteers with the Fredericksburg affiliate of Carry the Load. More than half of the dozen people assembled Wednesday have someone buried at Quantico, said Yvette Gonzalez, local liaison for the group Veterans of Change.
“It is personal,” she said. “It really is.”
Deven Smith, a work leader at Quantico, helped volunteers fill buckets with water and was among those who made sure people stayed hydrated as temperatures climbed into the upper 80s. He said groups come from time to time to clean headstones at the cemetery he considers “a national shrine.”
“It’s an honorable job,” Smith said. “Everybody plays their part, and we all work together to make it look as good as possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.