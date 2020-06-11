CITY PREPARING FOR ‘LOVE SCRUB’
FXBG Love Scrub, a grassroots event to help make downtown Fredericksburg sparkle, will be held June 27.
Volunteers will pull weeds around street trees, sweep debris, wash trash cans and other means of sprucing up the city.
Chip Taylor, a local Long and Foster Realtor, came up with the idea for the event since the city’s budget is tight due to the impact of COVID-19. He contacted the city’s Public Works Department, which will provide support for the volunteer effort.
People interested in participating are asked to come to Market Square at 8:45 that morning with their face coverings, gloves, garden tools, broom, dustpan, trash bag and maybe a bucket of soapy water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.