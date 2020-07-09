This article has been update with the correct date.
Love Scrub 2, a grassroots event to help spruce up Hurkamp Park in downtown Fredericksburg, will be held Sunday.
The event will begin at 8:45 a.m. and focus on landscaping. Volunteers are asked to bring something to open bags of mulch, along with gloves and a broom. They should also wear a mask and should be able to easily social distance while working in the park.
Joye Thomas and the Black Lives Matter Fredericksburg Chapter will provide lunch. Barbara Castillo, the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors’ professional development director, obtained a National Association of Realtors community grant for this event.
Chip Taylor, a local Long and Foster Realtor, came up with the idea for Love Scrub because the city’s budget is tight because of the impact of COVID-19. He contacted the city’s Public Works Department, which provided support for the first event. It was held June 27, and volunteers pulled weeds around street trees, swept debris, washed trash cans and other chores to help make downtown sparkle.
Wonderful endeavor! Kudos to all!
