Top local stories of 2019
Spotsylvania approves massive solar facility.
For more than a year, the proposal to build one of the country’s largest industrial solar facilities dominated county meetings in Spotsylvania County, with both opponents and proponents showing up in force. In the spring, county supervisors approved special-use permits for the massive solar facility in the western part of the county. Utah-based Sustainable Power Group plans to build the $615 million facility on more than 6,300 acres in the Wilderness area, where 1.8 million solar panels will be installed.
Election reflects area's changing demographics.
Democrat Joshua Cole defeated Republican Paul Milde in the Nov. 6 28th District House race, helping his party gain control of Virginia’s statehouse. Cole is the first Democrat to win the 28th District seat—which represents parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford County—since 1982 and his victory was one of several significant firsts by black candidates in the region. Also in Stafford, Tinesha Allen upset longtime Griffis–Widewater Supervisor Jack Cavalier by 18 votes, becoming the first black woman elected to Stafford’s Board of Supervisors. The results were certified after a recount in early December. In Spotsylvania County, a pair of black women won seats on two boards traditionally represented by white men. Deborah Frazier beat incumbent Salem District Supervisor Paul Trampe, becoming the first African American to win a seat on the board. Lorita Daniels beat two male candidates in a three-way race to represent the Salem District on Spotsylvania County’s School Board. She will be the second African American on the School Board. In another School Board race, Rob Abuismail beat incumbent James Meyer for the Courtland District seat. Abuismail, 22, is the youngest person ever elected to office in Spotsylvania, according to the county registrar.
'Burg steps up to the plate for Minor League Baseball team.
In February, Fredericksburg Baseball broke ground on a $35 million multipurpose stadium in Celebrate Virginia South to serve as the new home of the former Potomac Nationals, the Single A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. And in October, the incoming franchise unveiled its name: Fredericksburg Nationals. The stadium is expected to open in April.
Arrest made in 30-year-old Stafford cold case.
Authorities announced in October that charges had been filed in a 30-year-old cold case in which the victim’s body was found in the Interstate 95 median in Stafford County. Jose Angel Rodriguez–Cruz, 54, was indicted by a Stafford grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body stemming from the 1989 disappearance of his wife, Marta Haydee Rodriguez. Rodriguez–Cruz is already serving time in a correctional facility in West Virginia for the 2009 slaying of his girlfriend, Pamela Butler. Marta Rodriguez was 28 when she was a reported missing in Arlington County in 1989. Her remains were discovered by Civil War relic hunters on Feb. 3, 1991, in the I–95 median, but they weren’t identified until 2018, when DNA tests involving her adult son in Florida confirmed she was the victim.
Spotsylvania Schools victimized by phishing scam on turf field.
In July, a partial payment for a $1.2-million synthetic turf football field at Courtland High School was electronically stolen from Spotsylvania County. The state police started investigating the theft on Aug. 1. Within a few weeks, investigators had recovered more than half of the stolen money. Courtland was the first county school to get the turf field. Chancellor High is scheduled to get one before next fall, and Spotsylvania High is set to get one in fiscal 2021. In November, the county School Board approved contracts for the installation of artificial turf fields at Riverbend and Massaponax high schools.
Mary Washington Healthcare suspends lawsuits for unpaid bills.
Mary Washington Healthcare found itself in the national spotlight for aggressive collection practices after a report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in June showed MWH sued more people than any other hospital in Virginia over unpaid medical bills in 2017. By mid-July, the health care organization had officially suspended all pending lawsuits against patients for unpaid medical bills. MWH officials said the organization would review billing and payment collection practices.
Ex-cop convicted of trying to hire hitman in Stafford.
A Stafford County Circuit Court jury found Crissie Crisano guilty in August of three counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of soliciting capital murder. Crisano was convicted of trying to arrange hits on three people involved in an insurance fraud investigation, including Stafford Detective Joseph Massine. The jury recommended that the former Prince George’s County, Md., police officer serve 81 years.
City votes to move historic slave auction block.
Fredericksburg residents have debated what to do with what is locally known as the “slave auction block” at the corner of Charles and William streets, several times over the last 150 years. The issue arose most recently after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. After online petitions calling for the block’s removal began circulating, the city hired the International Council of Sites of Conscience to conduct a yearlong series of community conversations about the auction block’s fate. More than 200 people participated in those sessions. In November, City Council voted 6–1 to approve a certificate of appropriateness to remove the chunk of grayish Aquia stone to the Fredericksburg Area Museum.
Area localities support Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions.
Across Virginia, residents—particularly in rural localities—have been fired up since the Nov. 5 election in which Democrats took control of both houses of the General Assembly. The state legislature doesn’t convene until January, but politicians already have proposed bills that could impact the transportation of assault rifles, how many rounds they carry and the availability of firearm accessories. In response, several local governments have taken up the issue of declaring counties Second Amendment sanctuaries. King George, Culpeper, Orange, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties are among those passing resolutions officially declaring the refusal to adhere to any unconstitutional gun laws.
10. New projects change the face of downtown Fredericksburg.
Fredericksburg, especially downtown, is undergoing some radical redevelopment. The William Street Executive Building has been torn down and the three-story Liberty Place retail and office building is going up in its place. A parking garage and apartment building will occupy the rest of that block, and a boutique hotel and apartment building will replace the old Free Lance-Star office next door. In addition, John Janney is converting the historic Janney-Marshall Building into apartments, the Old Stone Warehouse has been closed due to concerns about the impact work on the Chatham Bridge will have on the building, and the landscape along Lafayette Boulevard is totally changing as Kettler clears land for the Telegraph Hill and Fredericksburg Park projects.
Fredericksburg hires its first black superintendent.
Marci Catlett, one of the first students to help integrate Fredericksburg’s schools in the 1960s, was picked as the first African American to head the city’s public school system. She had been the school system’s deputy superintendent, and was picked to serve as interim superintendent after David Melton retired in June.
Stafford students take action after classmate killed in crash.
Helen Wang, a 17–year–old Colonial Forge High School junior, was killed in May, when the car she was driving collided with a truck as she attempted to turn onto Kellogg Mill Road from the Abel Lake boat ramp parking area. Within one week, VDOT had cleared overgrown vegetation, cited as a possible contributor to the crash, near the wreck site. The tragedy motivated a group of students to work toward improving roadway safety in the county. The local student movement, called Changing Stafford’s Roads, emerged soon after Wang’s death.
Express Lanes, River Crossing among road projects tackling area's traffic congestion.
The second Interstate 95 express lanes extension and an expansion of soutbound lanes across the Rappahannock River got underway. The $565 million express lanes project will extend the reversible toll lanes to U.S. 17 in southern Stafford. The project is slated to wrap up in late 2022. The Rappahannock River crossing projects will add three general purpose lanes in each direction between U.S.17 in Stafford to State Route 3. Combined, the projects cost $264 million. The southbound lanes are scheduled for completion in 2022 and the northbound section in 2024. The new divergent diamond interchange in North Stafford opened in December. The new interchange at Route 630 replaces an outdated exit built in 1963. The project is being done in conjunction with the widening of a section of Courthouse Road. Together, the projects cost $195 million.
Roxbury Farm & Garden Center closes after 90 years.
Roxbury Farm & Garden Center, a Fredericksburg institution for 90 years, closed its doors at the end of June. The popular independent business at the corner of Lafayette Boulevard and Jackson Street in downtown Fredericksburg got its start as Roxbury Mills in 1929, when A. L. Brulle moved his business from the Roxbury Mill at Thornburg to Fredericksburg. Longtime general manager Andy Lynn said sales dwindled afte the recession hit in 2008. The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has purchased the Roxbury property for $3.75 million, and plans to move its office and some operations there, including its horticulture program.
Fones Cliff development plan hits snags.
A controversial plan to develop 964 acres of pristine cliffs along the Rappahannock River into a resort, residential and recreational development ran into problems when New York-based Virginia True filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection so it could reorganize. Meanwhile, an adjacent parcel that was once slated to become 45 building lots was purchased and turned over to the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge to be preserved in perpetuity, ensuring the protection of a prime spot for eagles along the river.
Body dumped in Stafford leads to charges against gang members.
The body of a 16-year-old Falls Church boy was found dumped in southern Stafford County in March, leading to the arrest of five suspects who police say were part of the MS-13 gang in Fairfax County. Jacson Pineda–Chicas was found between River Road and the Rappahannock River early March 9 by a Stafford deputy who was on routine patrol. Police said his body had suffered multiple types of severe trauma. The case was turned over to the Prince George’s County, Md., Police Department after the investigation revealed that the slaying occurred there.
Spotsylvania, Stafford approve school redistricting plans.
Both Stafford and Spotsylvania public schools implemented redistricting plans in 2019 affecting county elementary and high schools, respectively. In Stafford, the plan approved by the School Board in March by a contentious 4-to-3 vote affected all 17 of the county’s elementary schools and moved about 3,000 children. The redistricting effort was meant to relieve overcrowding at Winding Creek and Rocky Run elementary schools and increase enrollment at other underused schools, such as Garrisonville and Rockhill elementaries. The selected redistricting plan most greatly affected Moncure Elementary in north Stafford, moving 524 students—mostly from the Aquia Harbor neighborhood—to Hampton Oaks Elementary. In Spotsylvania, the School Board approved in April a redistricting plan affecting 632 students and four of the county’s five high schools. The approved option relieved overcrowding at Massaponax High School by moving 458 students to Chancellor, Courtland and Spotsylvania high schools.
Outdoor roller hockey rink opens in Fredericksburg.
Officials from the Washington Capitals and the city of Fredericksburg cut the ribbon for the only outdoor, inline roller hockey rink within a 40-mile radius of the city at Oct. 27 in Dixon Park. The new roller hockey rink, built next to the Doris E. Buffett Pool, is a partnership between the Washington Capitals and the city and is designed to build popularity for the sport among local youth. It includes a custom Riley Sports board system and a NOVA Play II flooring surface, along with a Daktronics scoreboard.
Stafford Schools approves changes to its nondiscrimination plan.
Stafford County School Board approved revisions to its employee nondiscrimination statement to include the gender identity and sexual orientation as protected categories. The board also adopted an equal opportunity statement for students that added these categories, in addition to race, color, national origin, political affiliation, religion, marital status, mental or physical disability and age. Stafford joined 12 other school divisions in Virginia—representing 35 percent of the state’s public school children—who have adopted similar statements and policies.
Four plead guilty in grisly Spotsylvania slaying.
Four people pleaded guilty to trying to cover up the grisly murder and decapitation of 19-year-old Megan Metzger in the summer of 2018. Keelyn R. Codynah, 24, and Juan Benavidez III, 20, pleaded guilty in January to being accessories after the fact of first-degree murder, concealing a dead body and defiling a dead body. Robert P. Keating, 20, of Spotsylvania pleaded guilty in March to of six charges, including accessory after the fact of homicide. The three are possible prosecution witnesses against the accused killer, 21-year-old David Weston Newton, who is scheduled to go on trial in February.
