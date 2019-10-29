Bill Greenup

In this file photo from 2000, former Mayor Bill Greenup (center) shares ‘Goodnight Moon’ with 3-year-old Head Start students Adrianna Boyd (left) and Cheyenne Hall at the old Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg. 

 FILE / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

from STAFF REPORTs

Virginia Railway Express will name a locomotive after former Fredericksburg Mayor H. William “Bill” Greenup, who’d served on the VRE Operations Board, at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 in the VRE Crossroads Yard, 9400 Crossroads Parkway in Spotsylvania County.

The naming of a locomotive after an Operations Board member is a privilege reserved for those who have played a key role in establishing VRE service.

Greenup, who died in 2015, was instrumental in bringing commuter rail service to Fredericksburg and the region. He served as an Operations Board member intermittently from the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s and as the board’s chairman in 1996 and 2000.

His name will join those of 12 other current and former board members that have been affixed to the front of VRE locomotives.

