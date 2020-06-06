As they marched in downtown Fredericksburg on Saturday evening, protesters were carrying on the tradition of another group who protested racial injustice 70 years ago to the day.
On June 6, 1950, a group of about 300 Fredericksburg residents marched from the Dorothy Hart Community Center to Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) in a protest staged by the 26-member graduating class of the all-black Walker–Grant High School.
The class was to hold its graduation exercises at the Community Center, but learned they would be denied the right to enter the building through the front door.
According to a Free Lance–Star article about the 1950 protest, the students said they “would rather receive their diplomas in the street than comply with the directive that they enter and leave by the side door.”
In one of the city’s first acts of nonviolent protest against segregation, the students moved their ceremony to Shiloh and marched from the Community Center to the church, wearing their caps and gowns and carrying a sign reading “This Entrance Closed to Us.”
Seventy years later, today’s protesters against racial injustice re-created their steps, honoring them and carrying on their legacy.
“When I tell young people today how proud I am of them, I tell them they are carrying on a tradition,” said Xavier Richardson, senior vice president and chief corporate development officer of Mary Washington Healthcare, who also serves as a youth mentor.
Richardson was among the community leaders who organized Saturday evening’s march in honor of the 1950 Walker–Grant graduates.
Richardson said those graduates would have been only 16 or 17 years old at the time they stood up against injustice, since high school ended after 11th grade.
Seven are still alive today, Richardson said, and though they were not present because of their age and the risk of contracting COVID-19, they were represented by a handful of 2020 graduates from several area high schools, who wore their caps and gowns.
Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw attended the march, along with City Council members Billy Withers and Matt Kelly.
“[The 1950 march] was a defining moment for a generation of African American students here,” Greenlaw said, addressing the crowd of about 150 who came to re-create the earlier march. “It has lived in the hearts and minds of many for so long.”
Community activist, former Fredericksburg City Public Schools teacher and musician Gaye Adegbalola also addressed the crowd before the march.
“We are walking downtown because we are honoring those who have gone on before us,” she said. “At some point, someone needs to say, ‘I will not tolerate the way things are being done anymore.’ ”
As the group progressed to Shiloh Old Site, it stopped at the former site of the slave auction block at the corner of William and Charles streets.
The block was taken down by the city early Friday morning, following years of debate, discussion and legal maneuvers.
Over the past week, it become a focus for protesters seeking to end police violence against African Americans and was spray-painted twice.
When the marchers stopped there on Saturday, the hole where the block stood for more than a century had been filled in with mulch and was covered with tributes of sunflowers, lilies and other flowers.
Former City Council member the Rev. Hashmel Turner Jr. told the crowd he began asking for the block’s removal more than a decade ago.
“Fifteen years later, it’s gone!” he said. “It’s time. Enough is enough.”
At Shiloh Old Site, pastor Aaron Dobynes told the crowd, “We cannot chill out.”
“Your name, my name, your child’s name could be the one on the T-shirts,” he said, referencing shirts bearing the name of George Floyd.
Outrage over Floyd’s death during a police arrest on Memorial Day was the catalyst behind the protests against police brutality and racism that have been held all over the country in the weeks since.
Fredericksburg City declared a state of emergency and imposed an 8 p.m. curfew following a protest Sunday during which police fired tear gas into crowds on two occasions.
The curfew was to extend through the weekend, but was ended earlier Saturday.
“Although still on heightened alert in light of intelligence, threats and the events of last weekend, the city has experienced peaceful protests for the past three nights,” a press release from the city states. “Acknowledging very positive momentum for continuing peaceful protest in the community, the Chief of Police recommended (with the backing of his Citizens Advisory Panel who met for an emergency meeting this morning) the termination of the curfew.”
Ending the curfew was one of a group of local protesters’ demands.
The group that marched to Shiloh Old Site dispersed shortly before 8 p.m. Another, smaller group was still downtown, preparing to continue marching for justice.
