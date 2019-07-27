Sen. Mark R. Warner is frustrated by what he calls “the glacial pace” of two proposed veterans’ health care projects, one of which is slated for the Fredericksburg area.
He sent a letter recently to the heads of the Department of Veterans Affairs and General Service Administration demanding an expedited timeline for them.
The proposed project for the Fredericksburg area is expected to be the largest outpatient Veterans Administration clinic in the country. The other is an outpatient clinic that would be built in South Hampton Roads and run by the GSA. It would help ease the workload at the Hampton VA Medical Center and its associated clinics.
The two clinics are among 28 VA facilities whose leases Congress authorized in 2017. But both the VA and GSA have indicated that the completion of the clinics may take until 2023, more than six years after the leases were approved.
“I am particularly outraged that of the 28 leases approved as part of the 2017 legislation, the two Virginia facilities are among the last to be scheduled for completion," Warner wrote.
The Department of Veterans Affairs began advertising in December of 2017 that it was seeking “expressions of interest” for outpatient clinic space in an area stretching from Stafford County to Spotsylvania County, mainly along the Interstate 95 corridor. Fredericksburg's City Council rezoned the 90-acre Hylton Tract and began pursuing options for building a road through it in hopes of attracting the project. Stafford and Spotsylvania counties have possible sites as well.
VA spokeswoman Glenda Powell was quoted in a March 2, 2018, article in The Free Lance–Star as saying that the new facility would replace the two undersized community-based outpatient clinics in the area, and “provide new specialty care services and enhance and expand the existing primary care, mental health, and specialty care services it currently provides to veterans in a right-sized, state-of- the-art, energy efficient health care facility.”
The clinic is expected to bring more than 300 jobs to the area in its first year of operation, growing to an estimated 550 in 2026, according to Powell.
"Despite both the VA and the GSA having had ownership of these projects for roughly two years and a year and a half, respectively, neither project has posted a Solicitation for Offer," Warner wrote.
He said that while the GSA began working on the Hampton Roads project in March 2018, its current timeline doesn't anticipate awarding the lease until February 2021.
"This is prior to construction starting," Warner wrote. "This is unacceptable and reflects poorly on the GSA, the VA and on the U.S. government overall."
Warner’s letter comes on the heels of a July 2 report by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General that revealed severely delayed completion times for 24 VA medical clinic projects whose leases Congress had approved in 2014.
Neither the Fredericksburg nor the Hampton outpatient clinics are included in the report, which looks at reforming how the VA handles its medical leases. The 55-page document examined 24 projects authorized in 2014, only two of which have opened. It will be nearly two years before the rest will be ready to serve veterans.
The report found that a contributing factor to the lengthy delays was inadequate staffing in the VA's Office of Construction and Facilities Management, which solicits and executes leases.
The VA "could consistently reduce the overall acquisition time by two years, from five to three years, by assuring there was adequate funding to conduct planning activities, enhancing CFM staffing, minimizing unnecessarily detailed solicitations, and addressing the need for the buildings to include mission-critical building elements," it said. "Improving acquisition timeliness for the 24 leases would have reduced their cost by about $152.3 million over their 20-year lifespan."