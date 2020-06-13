With a little luck, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and like-minded colleagues will soon make conservation history by moving a bill across the finish line.
The U.S. Senate is ready to consider the Great American Outdoors Act, a bill championed by Warner to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and halve the $12 billion backlog of maintenance projects at national parks across the country.
Senators voted 80–17 last Monday to take up the legislation, which is expected to happen this week.
Warner sounded optimistic about the bill’s chances, given the support the measure has from other senators, environmental groups and the Trump administration.
“On a cloture vote, 80 votes is pretty remarkable,” the Virginia Democrat said last week.
“[President Donald] Trump, [Senator Majority Leader] McConnell and 800 environmental groups are all on the same page,” he said.
With the nation’s high unemployment rate, the COVID-19 crisis has made the proposal “particularly timely,” Warner said.
As an infrastructure bill, the legislation will help put tens of thousands of people back to work, he said.
Earlier this month, the National Park Service released a report estimating that, nationally, the legislation would support 100,100 direct and indirect jobs. In Virginia, the bill would create 10,000 jobs, the agency said.
If Congress fails to act, local communities will be at greater risk of losing out on vital tourism dollars on top of the economic challenges they already face from the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner said.
This spring, the Senate came within days of voting on the legislation.
“This bill was teed up to be the next piece of legislation to vote on, the week before Congress broke for COVID,” the senator recalled. “Oh, my gosh, stars were aligned. Then, COVID hit.”
With America in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, passing the CARES Act relief bill took precedence in Congress.
But Warner and like-minded colleagues of both parties kept pushing for the Great American Outdoors Act. Its leading backers include Warner and Sens. Rob Portman, R–Ohio; Lamar Alexander, R–Tenn.; Angus King, I–Maine; Cory Gardner, R–Colo.; Joe Manchin, D–W.Va.; Steve Daines, R–Mont.; and Richard Burr, R–N.C.
Congress has critically underfunded the national parks for decades, Portman said in a statement last week. The parks normally get more than 318 million visitors per year, but have been unable to maintain upkeep and repairs on visitor centers, rest stops, trails, roads and campgrounds, he said.
Warner has advocated for a parks-maintenance rescue bill since 2017, and built widespread bipartisan support for the measure.
The legislation now includes Warner’s original Restore Our Parks Act, which would tackle $1.1 billion in deferred maintenance at national parks in Virginia.
To address long-postponed maintenance issues at conservation agencies, the Great American Outdoors Act would provide $9.5 billion over five years to the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Bureau of Indian Education.
It also would ensure permanent, mandatory funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which helps states and local communities preserve public land. As designed by Congress, the fund draws revenues from offshore oil and gas extraction.
Over the past four decades, Virginia has received $368.5 million in LWCF funding to help protect dozens of national parks, wildlife refuges, forests, trails and more.
Yet nationally, Congress has rarely made it a priority to fill the fund’s coffers, although protecting natural lands is widely popular. About $900 million is designated annually for the fund, but it usually receives half that.
The conservation fund has never been enough of a priority for Congress, Warner said. In 30 years, it has been fully financed for only two years.
He said Alexander saw that Warner’s vehicle could accomplish two major aims—address the Park Service’s backlog and bolster the Land and Water Conservation Act.
“For Sen. Alexander’s legacy, I can’t think of a better time than now to finally invest in our lands and parks,” Warner said. “This is a high priority for him.”
In a statement last week, Alexander said the bill should become law by the Fourth of July, with 59 Senate cosponsors and support from Trump and more than 800 conservation and sportsmen’s groups.
“The Great American Outdoors Act is the most important legislation in 50 years to help our national parks and public lands,” he said.
The third-term Republican from Tennessee is retiring at the end of this year.
As a Virginian and a former governor of the state, Warner knew Virginia is blessed with many important Civil War battlefields and with Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park, “one of the real gems of the whole National Park Service,” he said.
The senator, who has a home in King George County, said he regularly brings friends to visit the Wilderness battlefield and other sites in the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.
Over time, he realized that Virginia’s national parks were fraying at the edges.
“Taking friends to visit, you notice that the Fredericksburg battlefields’ visitor centers are a bit dilapidated or that the trails in Shenandoah National Park or the Blue Ridge Parkway are getting a little shabby.”
He learned that the Blue Ridge Parkway had $400 million in deferred maintenance needs.
When a giant sinkhole cratered part of the George Washington Parkway between Mount Vernon and the nation’s capital, Warner had to respond to constituents.
“It’s hard to explain why there’s a sinkhole on one of the prettiest byways in America,” he said. “People would ask, ‘Why can’t we get this fixed?’ ”
“When I saw that deferred maintenance in the national parks was over $12 billion, that drove me crazy,” Warner said. “As a businessman, I know that by deferring maintenance, all you do is raise your long-term costs. ... Every day we delay, it’s only going to cost more. Every year that we delay doing something, we drive up the costs and lose part of our history and heritage.”
The new challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis make the case for action even more compelling, he said.
“As a country, we’re going through some self-reflection,” the state’s senior senator said. “I think it’s important that we preserve our history so that people can go and visit Civil War battlefields or Jamestown, to see Appomatox and learn about another time when our country was being torn apart.”
Warner was upbeat about the bill’s prospects, while acknowledging that it faces criticism from some western senators.
“It doesn’t mean the opposition won’t drag this out with procedural votes,” he said. “Nothing is ever easy in Congress.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.