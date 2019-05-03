Sen. Mark Warner visited Stafford County on Friday and talked technology, transportation and tariffs in meetings with business owners, community leaders and residents.
“I try to do this around the state, and Stafford is obviously a fast-growing county,” said Warner. “At times, I do events at Mary Washington and in Fredericksburg, but I wanted to sit down with business and elected leadership here and have a mini town hall.”
Close to 50 county and elected officials and local business owners gathered at Stafford’s Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building in the morning for an informal discussion with the senator.
The 80-minute session gave Warner an opportunity to brief the group on federal-level topics that included government shutdowns, defense, technology, national security and China’s increasing role in global communications.
Warner told the group that data centers are a great source of revenue and employment, but there are lessons to be learned from nearby counties engaged in the endeavor, and appropriate advanced planning for data centers should be made at the local level before data centers are built in the region.
Although everyone agreed on data centers’ potential to generate revenue, the senator noted other areas to consider.
“You have to take a look at how you think about where you locate them, how it doesn’t end up affecting your power rates because of the enormous amount of power they use. And are there ways to do that and to make sure that there’s going to be good jobs to go along with them? Because a lot of those centers don’t bring a lot of employment,” Warner said.
Del. Bob Thomas, R–Stafford, expressed his views on the Interstate 95 corridor with hopes to accelerate the process to relieve congestion in the area through local efforts and a push at the federal level.
“This is the one thing that I need the federal government to step up on—especially on interstates, because it’s their responsibility,” said Thomas. “I think it’s good to know that even if there’s not a major infrastructure package coming right now, that if we do come up with a proposal for 95—which we’re going to study this year—to be able to take it not only to Congressman [Rob] Wittman, but also to Sen. Warner to help push this through the process. That would be a tremendous help. It’s a non-partisan issue. We’ve got to fix the roads.”
Supervisor Gary Snellings also found another ally to help with Stafford’s transportation woes.
“The senator invited us to pick up the phone and call him on transportation projects. He’s going to get a lot of calls,” Snellings said.
Warner’s views on advancements in technology—especially the 5G network—projected a cautious tone for possible risks. According to MIT Technology Review, the 5G network “uses an entirely new wireless infrastructure to achieve speeds, up to 100 times faster than 4G, and promises to eliminate any processing delays.”
“We’ve been blessed to live in a country where every major technological innovation has been American- or western-driven,” said Warner. “We are at a 50–50 chance where the leaders in 5G will not be American or western, but will be Chinese, and if they set the standards, that will pose enormous, enormous security risks.”
Warner, who is the vice chairman of the Senate’s Select Committee on Intelligence, as well as the co-founder of the Senate Cyber Security Caucus, added that 5G is an issue where he and Sen. Richard Burr, R–N.C., are “bringing everyone from the government together.”
“The State Department, the FCC, the intelligence community, are all coming to the table next week to say we have to get a better organized plan on that,” he said.
Supervisor Meg Bohmke said she appreciated Warner’s visit.
“I thought he was very engaging, he obviously knows a tremendous amount about what’s going on in Virginia and in the nation,” she said. “I was very encouraged by a lot of our conversation regarding transportation, the opioid epidemic, education and the conversation about data centers. We’re definitely going to rely on him for that.”
At noon, the senator provided keynote remarks at the third annual Cyber Never Sleeps Conference sponsored by the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce at the University of Mary Washington’s Stafford campus.
“Three or four years ago, cyber got more on the map because of the unfilled jobs and the great economic opportunity here,” said Warner. “I feel like we need—at the Virginia level—a new report on the state of where we are now in cyber, where the opportunities are now. And is the workforce really meeting the needs and are there areas that we can do course corrections?”
The senator’s last stop of the day was at 6 Bears and A Goat Brewing Co. off U.S. 17 for a roundtable discussion with representatives from the region’s nine local breweries to discuss possible concerns surrounding aluminum tariffs. Mark Faller, one of the co-owners, said the penny–per–can tariff hasn’t disturbed his business at all.
“We don’t do a lot of canning—about 10,000 cans a month,” said Faller. “My feeling is, if in the long run the tariffs are helping our country, I’m willing to pay $100 a month.”