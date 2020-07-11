If a pandemic hits and you’re the activities director for more than a thousand folks at a busy 55-and-older development like Falls Run in Stafford County, your job becomes a challenge.
Residents of the community near Geico off U.S. 17 say that because of the creativity, dedication and care Lara Lewis brought to keeping residents there busy, entertained and safely distanced amidst the coronavirus, she deserves to be called a Hometown Hero.
Falls Run resident Johna McNichol nominated Lewis for the honor.
“As soon as the stay-at-home rule went into effect, our community center shut down,” McNichol said. “Since we are all in the high-risk group, our management service took this warning very seriously.”
Staffers had to keep residents active and engaged in ways that still kept them safe.
McNichol and others at the community said Lewis’s ideas and events have ranged from a mass driveway party at Falls Run with a mobile outdoor DJ in a truck to specially arranged meals from different restaurants.
Lewis has organized distanced costume events where residents showed off in their yards, virtual cocktail parties and online learning opportunities as well as countless games, scavenger hunts and more.
“She is doing so many things to keep us active and involved, and that’s especially important for those living alone here,” said McNichol. “Her care and concern have a positive impact on all of us living here.”
Lewis said she loves her job at Falls Run and finding special activities for people who live there. Residents like to stay busy, she said.
But Lewis said it was no small thing finding ways to allow them to connect and enjoy a sense of community while staying apart physically.
“Right away, our management team started holding brainstorming sessions on how to proceed,” said Lewis, who lives in Stafford and has been working at Falls Run for four years. “Corporate had reached out to some other companies to build relationships that allowed us to offer some free online classes from home.”
Lewis shifted to thinking about new and creative ways to provide activities for residents at home that normally would have happened at the development’s activities center.
There were games, online jigsaw puzzles and a scavenger hunt for which Lewis listed items and had residents send her back pictures of them in their homes. Crossword puzzles and other activities were included in an online newsletter which went out more often than before. And Lewis started a “Where in the world did our activities director go?” activity along the lines of “Where’s Waldo?”
In addition to online and email activities, Lewis said she tried to find ways to hold some big, joyful activities. The one most residents mention is the “Dancing in the Street” event where Lewis hired a DJ who drove through the community in a truck, spinning tunes as Lewis tossed out bead necklaces.
Falls Run resident Lynn O’Connor said people there loved that event and many dressed up or decorated ahead of time to greet the mobile music festival.
“My neighbor had a COVID limbo stick on stepladders, with a mask hanging down from it,” said O’Connor. “Some others did beach themes, either with pools or palm trees. And another couple were dressed in formal attire, with a candelabra and table out in the driveway.”
She noted that when the DJ truck came by, “they played a number of songs at each home, ‘Macarena’ and more, and everyone really seemed to enjoy it.”
Lewis asked residents to decorate and gave out prizes for the most patriotic display, folks who showed off the masks they’d made and the best beach scene.
“I offered the prizes to get as many people involved as I could,” she said. “[It] warmed my heart because I needed it more than they did. We typically see each other a lot in person, and that hasn’t been possible through this coronavirus.”
O’Connor said Lewis instituted Zoom coffee hours and virtual painting nights, as well as bringing in an ice cream truck.
Resident Jean Hodge said there have been more serious efforts to enhance community support, like the system Lewis set up to let neighbors keep an eye on each other.
“She gave us different-colored papers to put in our windows to send messages: green if everything’s OK, yellow if you need a plumber or that sort of help and red if something is seriously wrong,” said Hodge. “She asked neighbors to keep checking on neighbors.”
Lewis said it’s gotten harder and harder to find new things to do as the coronavirus hangs on.
“It’s taken more to find those creative outlets, but I have some things up my sleeve,” she said.
Lewis believes it’s important to find things to do that can make up for the trips and big events—like an annual luau—that had to be canceled.
“We did have a group of residents who threw a social distance party on their back deck, and that was both safe and neat,” she said. “Their generation has taught us a lot of things, especially the good manners and consideration for each other that have been on display.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.