Social justice and social distancing are not always compatible.
I covered the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Fredericksburg on Sunday evening, and, while the vast majority of protesters wore face coverings, the large crowd offered no means of maintaining the six feet of spacing recommended during the coronavirus pandemic.
I was masked as well, and once the marching began, it didn’t stop for hours. Plus, it all took place outside. Those factors reduce risk of exposure to the virus, but they don’t eliminate it.
So, as public health officials have recommended, I registered for a COVID-19 test. I waited to schedule mine until five days had passed to reduce the chance of a false negative result.
The entire process was surprisingly simple. I registered on CVS’s website, as part of a statewide program Gov. Ralph Northam announced on May 28. After pre-registering with some basic information and signing up for an online portal through which I’ll receive my results, I was set.
On the morning of my test, I pulled into the drive-thru of my local pharmacy and waited for my turn at the window. I’d been instructed to wear a mask at all times and that I’d be self-administering the test, a nasal swab. (This type of test can only reveal an active infection, not antibodies if I’d had a mild or asymptomatic case and recovered.)
The pharmacist or technician (not sure exactly who was at the window) provided clear instructions, then opened the drawer containing two bags. The first one contained a test swab and a vial into which I’d deposit it after the test. The second was a gallon bag with two wipes to sanitize the drop box.
As instructed, I inserted the swab into my left nostril, one inch deep--not ice-pick lobotomy territory, but not exactly comfortable either. I was to rotate the swab twice, then wait 15 seconds. About halfway into my count, I was interrupted by an overwhelming urge to sneeze. Which I did--twice.
“That’s common,” the technician said as I sprayed my dashboard.
I repeated the process in the other nostril, then opened the vial carefully (it was filled with some sort of liquid) and placed the swab inside. I sealed the bag and that was that. In two to four days, I’ll learn the results of my COVID-19 test. For now, I feel fine.
