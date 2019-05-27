Before Spotsylvania County’s “Walk to Remember and Wreath Laying” program started Monday morning, Robin Donato told the men, women and children around her that the path wouldn’t necessarily be scenic.
Participants would be walking along a dirt road through a field, past construction sites and work vehicles. It probably wouldn’t be pretty.
“But then, war is not a pretty thing, so it’s kind of appropriate, I think,” said Donato, who serves on the executive committee of American Legion Post 320 in Spotsylvania.
The post has always laid a wreath, honoring the 55 soldiers and sailors, Marines and airmen from Spotsylvania who died in both world wars, Korea, Vietnam and the global war on terrorism. But for this Memorial Day, post members wanted to “give a little more individualized attention” to the names etched in stone, Donato said.
The post asked residents to gather at Merchants Square Pavilion at Spotsylvania Courthouse on Monday at 9 a.m. to pick up a poppy and a name from a stack of blue cards trimmed in red and white.
More than 60 people then walked from the pavilion, through the grass and across the road to get to the war memorial in front of the courthouse. The crowd included the young Payne brothers, Jackson, 6, and Jamison, 3, who rode their bicycles, and American Legion Riders—motorcyclists wearing black vests.
Some older people walked with canes or used an electric wheelchair. Kristi Corbett, president of the American Legion Auxiliary, attached the blue tag, bearing the name of “Jesse Lane, WWI,” to the collar of her West Highland white terrier, Tillie.
Kristin Payne, mother of the young cyclists, asked post organizers if it was OK for her boys to pedal the path. She didn’t want to offend anyone.
Commander Tim Walters said he was so thrilled to see so many people of all ages, he didn’t care what mode of transportation they used.
Kristin Payne’s husband, Christopher, was deployed to Iraq in the days after 9/11 and is still in the Army reserves. He’s told his family about friends he lost in battle, and he wants his boys to understand why they served, especially on Memorial Day.
Don Perry, a Vietnam veteran, and his wife, Hazel, attended the walk with their 11-year-old grandson, Chris, for the same reason. “We are so incredibly grateful for the sacrifices made,” she said.
Post Chaplain Augustus reminded the group that the American way of life that so many enjoy didn’t come freely. “Every benefit, every right was bought for us at a price,” he said.
‘THE REALITY OF MEMORIAL DAY’
Taylor Strong told a crowd of more than 120 people, gathered for a wreath-laying service at the Fredericksburg Area Veterans Council memorial Monday afternoon, how her world changed when her husband was killed in Afghanistan in September 2014.
She had started that fall morning with plans to decorate the nursery for the unborn child she was carrying—and ended the day sitting at the dining room table with a casualty officer, planning a funeral for her husband. Sgt. Charles Strong was 28, a critical skills operator with Marine Special Operations, when he was killed by a suicide bomber wearing an Afghan Army uniform.
“This is the reality of Memorial Day, and this is why we pause to remember,” said Strong, who lives in Fredericksburg with her 4-year-old daughter Sophie. “Our fallen service members are people with lives, families, hopes, dreams and aspirations. They’re aren’t just a picture and a name. It is our duty as Americans to always remember that fact.”
Other speakers at the ceremony drilled home that point. Elizabeth Davis is the widow of 1st Lt. Matthew Davis, who was killed in California by a drunk driver, a fellow Marine who’d had too much to drink during the Marine Corps birthday in November 2014. Davis kept the drunk driver from slamming into others, his widow said.
“I’d like to ask that today and every day, we display our gratefulness for the sacrifices our patriots have made on domestic and foreign soils alike, and honor them through actions,” said Elizabeth Davis, who lives in Stafford County with her two children.
She and Congressman Rob Wittman encouraged those gathered to not just read the names on the war memorial, but to learn their stories and about their families, what they wanted to achieve in life and who their relatives are.
“Learn about these warriors,” Davis said. “They’re more than just black lettering and granite.”
‘LOVE AND FAITH’
The Ladies Memorial Association hosted the 153rd Memorial Day Observance at the Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery on Monday, in a memorial that highlighted both the history of the cemetery and honored the fallen Confederate soldiers.
The Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, owned by the LMA, which was dedicated in May 1870, holds 3,553 Confederate soldiers. Both known and unknown soldiers are buried within the cemetery, including 2,184 who were never identified, according LMA president Carolyn Elstner.
As attendees poured into the cemetery, the singers of Evergreen Shade performed songs from the Civil War era, and they continued throughout the service.
The service’s keynote speaker, genealogist Robert Ebb, said his view as a genealogist was “a view that is unique to me.”
“Ask any other genealogist here and most likely you will get a different story,” he said.
Ebb admitted his journey into genealogy didn’t follow a traditional path.
“History and I were never compatible,” he said.
Ebb shared the genealogical stories of a few Confederate soldiers buried in the cemetery in his speech. John Cook, who was born in Virginia, was a parent of four and died in 1863 at Ellwood Manor. Murdock Wood was wounded at the battle of Chancellorsville and later died at Ellwood Manor.
There are also civilians buried in the cemetery, noted Ebb, such as Betty and Horace Lacy, the former owners of Ellwood Manor.
“Continue documenting the lives of these Confederate soldiers and citizens,” said Ebb.
Roy B. Perry, Jr. also spoke at the service where he passionately recited a poem he composed called “Gather Them All.”
Elstner closed the event saying, “Love and faith is what Memorial Day is really about.”
LOST AND FOUND
The Fredericksburg National Cemetery hosted a Memorial Day service focused on a soldiers who were missing in action.
Opening speaker Greg Mertz, the supervisory historian of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, focused on the soldiers who gave their lives in the Civil War.
“In no other war in which America has been involved would there have been more instances of families experiencing uncertainty of the fate of their loved ones than in the Civil War,” said Mertz.
Then Britt Brewer, who served in the U.S. Army for 25 years and is a member of the park staff, gave a speech focusing on Lt. Col. Peter Frederick. Frederick went missing in action on March 15, 1967, during the Vietnam War.
“As they rolled in through the clouds, only one of them came out. There was no parachute. There was no fireball. There was no crash site,” said Brewer.
Brewer first learned of Frederick’s story in 1971 when he bought a POW bracelet.
Brewer said he wore that bracelet until the chrome and Frederick’s name were both gone, and the cooper cut into his wrist. Even when he finally took it off, he continued to wear it every Memorial Day.
In the spring of 2004, Brewer decided it was time to let Frederick go. And he visited the Vietnam Memorial. When he found Frederick’s name, Brewer said it was like “looking into his face.”
When Brewer was asked to speak at the memorial service, he looked to see if there were any updates on Frederick.
“I found out, to my surprise, that he had been found. His remains returned,” Brewer said.
“I’ve got a new bracelet,” he said at the end of his speech, “and it says ‘Colonel Peter Frederick 3/15/67. North Vietnam. Hot Rod 2. Home. 2004.’ ”