A group of people representing multiple local churches gathered in Market Square downtown Friday evening to worship Jesus and pray for, among other things, peace.
As most of that group filed out of the Fredericksburg outdoor gathering spot, a Black Lives Matter contingent that has been marching around the city all week rolled in, shouting, “No justice, no peace!”
The large group of mostly young area residents continued its crusade against police brutality Friday. In what has become a common sight, they marched along downtown sidewalks shouting familiar chants and holding an array of signs.
Toward the end of Friday’s activities, they gathered to sing Happy Birthday to Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed in her home in Louisville, Ky., by police who entered the wrong residence.
Taylor’s death and the Memorial Day public slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis have been lightning rods in both the local and national Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality, especially against black people.
Among the local group’s stops Friday were City Hall and the Fredericksburg Courthouse. Group leaders have prepared a list of demands for city officials that includes defunding the city police department.
The group also vowed to show up in force later this month and in August, when protesters who were arrested this week for curfew violations and other offenses have their trials scheduled.
It remained unclear how any discussion between city officials and protest representatives regarding the list of demands will unfold. Del. Joshua Cole, who was a part of the worship service Friday and has been actively involved with the protesters, said there are at least three different groups who have been protesting in the area and each has different demands.
Cole said he plans to release his own legislative agenda addressing some of the issues that have arisen in the next week or so.
Anthony Foote, a local Black Lives Matter leader, said all of the groups are working together for a common goal: to end police brutality.
“They have our support and we have theirs,” Foote said. “We have the same common goal. We just have different voices.”
Maurice Washington, another protester, added, “We love this city. We just want some change.”
Washington and Foote said they realize that everyone won’t get everything they want, but said they hope local officials will at least be receptive to positive changes.
Katie Temple, a member of Awakening Community Church, helped organize Friday’s public worship service. Musicians led the attendees in singing Christian songs, praise and prayer. Among those praying were Cole and city School Board member and minister Jarvis Bailey.
Temple said she contacted members of at least four other local churches to get together to lift up the name of Jesus and pray, especially in light of things going on locally and in the country. “It’s been in my spirit to get the churches together, and this seemed like the right time to do it,” Temple said.
As the protesters filed out of Market Square for another march, a man who’d been part of the worship service pleaded with them to look to Jesus for answers to the racism and other issues they’ve been talking about.
