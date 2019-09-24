Gladys West, one of the “Hidden Figures” who helped develop technology that led to the Global Positioning System, or GPS, will continue to have an influence on those studying similar subjects.
She and her husband, Ira, who was one of the first African American supervisors at what’s now known as Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, will have a scholarship named after them to help King George High School graduates pursuing studies in STEM, science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Established by the Dahlgren Heritage Museum, the scholarship honors “a remarkable couple who started their careers on the base six decades ago,” said Ed Jones, museum president. The first scholarship will be awarded in the spring.
In the past two years, Gladys West has received acclaim near and far for her work in the 1950s and ‘60s, doing research on the Earth’s shape, which became the basis of GPS. She has been honored by the Virginia General Assembly and inducted into the Air Force Space and Mission Pioneers Hall of Fame as well as the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame. She’s among those who will be recognized by the 400 Years of African–American History Commission.
The Wests stay active with community groups, exercise classes and attending various functions in their honor.
“Even in their 80s, they still work with elementary school students as mentors,” Jones said.
A dinner to raise money for the scholarship is planned at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the King George Citizens Center on Route 3, across from the Food Lion shopping center. The program includes a conversation with the Wests, speakers and co-workers sharing information about them, and dinner and dancing with music from the Dahlgren Band.
Tickets are are $50 and can be purchased at dahlgrenmuseum.org or by calling the museum at 540/663-3680, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
