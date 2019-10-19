What should the future look like for the roughly 1,300 acres to the west of Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg?
Fredericksburg officials have hired Streetsense, a land-use consultant, to conduct a small area plan for that section of Fredericksburg, and it will seek public input this week.
Area 1, as it is called for planning purposes, is dominated by the Central Park shopping center and Celebrate Virginia South. It also includes land along Fall Hill Avenue and Cowan Boulevard, as well as about 25 acres abutting the Spotsylvania Towne Centre near Exit 130.
Streetsense soon will hold a public charrette, an ongoing and open design workshop, in the storefront between Old Navy and Party City at 1270 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Central Park. The public is invited to observe and comment on solutions presented by the firm’s designers, analysts and planners.
The opening presentation will be held at 7 p.m. this Monday and there will be drop-in sessions from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 23. The final presentation will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
Streetsense has already put together small area plans for three other areas of the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.