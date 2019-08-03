I hope we’ve finally started the slow but welcome decline from the hottest days of the summer to the milder days that follow.
During the horrible weekend when the thermometer flirted with or went above the 100-degree mark, I couldn’t help but think of other days when all I wanted was shelter from swelter.
Chances are many of you readers did as well, thinking back to other days when heat was omnipresent.
Let’s dig into that through a reader write-in.
To that end, I ask you to think about days in your life that were the hottest, whether you were stuck in blazing sun outdoors or forced to endure indoor oven-like conditions.
And then I want you to share them with me for use in a column.
The memories can be from two weeks ago, two years ago or several decades ago, either here or in some other corner of the world where it was hot, hot, hot.
Think back to that day, that week or that month where you were like that proverbial egg on the sidewalk, cooking under an unrelenting sun.
If you’ve got a handful of hot moments, share all of those where you sizzled and frizzled in a letter or email.
Explain where they occurred, how it felt and how you coped, if indeed you found a way to beat or at least deal with that heat.
And because cooler weather sounds wonderful, I’ll also ask you to share your memories of the times in life when you were coldest. Say when, where and how that happened, and again, how you coped.
With folks in this region who’ve been all over the globe, I’m looking forward to a range of hot and cold stories.
To have your submissions included, I need your full name and where you live (not your address, but your locality, as in Stafford or Colonial Beach). As I said, please include when and where the situations occurred.
To get you thinking, I’ll share a few of my own hottest and coldest examples.
The hot is easy: high school football practice.
Since that happened at the small Rappahannock High School in the Northern Neck’s Richmond County in the early ’70s, there weren’t all sorts of precautions, cool apparel or things like cooling stations to keep us from serious swelter in early August workouts.
There weren’t even lightweight practice jerseys like the ones available today.
Instead, we ran out into mind-numbing heat and humidity wearing thick cotton, long-sleeved jerseys and thick uniform pants, with layers of pads under both and helmets that were anything but ventilated.
For one of those years, we had a coach who believed that “crabbing” exercises were a great way to get in shape. It’s where you got down on your back, then raised up and scooted about on your hands and your feet.
For what felt like hours—but was probably only 20 minutes or so—we crabbed all over a practice field, tearing up all the grass to the point where dust was as thick in the air as the sweat on our backs.
I remember at one point finishing a crabbing lap and collapsing on the ground for a brief rest, and feeling surrounded by a heat that seemed like it was driving a spike into my head.
It was so hot that the lukewarm water we stood under in showers afterward, dazed and confused, felt like it came from a cool mountain stream.
The second hottest memory: the day when I was drafted to work on my grandparents’ farm at Sandy Point, pulling Johnson grass from soybeans.
Mixed signals on when to break for lunch left me out pulling weeds in the hot field from 9 in the morning until sometime around 3 in the afternoon, with nothing but a rapidly warming canteen of water.
Had I known better, the dizziness I felt would have convinced me to stop. But it was probably my first day getting paid to do anything, so I kept working because I didn’t know any better.
My coldest memories aren’t really from treks out into the snow or storms, because I was generally wrapped in cold-weather clothes.
Instead, they came at times when I got caught out in situations colder than I expected.
Like the time I dove into the Potomac River on a very early spring day, getting so chilled it was hard to breathe. Or the day in college when I took a hike and didn’t have any warm clothing to counter the 40-degree drop in temperatures that had me shivering in shirtsleeves until getting home.
So there you have it. Inspired by my hottest and coldest moments, please share some of yours.