Since the end of March, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Virginia has been operating under a stay-at-home order.
In issuing the order, Gov. Ralph Northam said people should leave their homes only to obtain food, supplies or medical care, or to exercise. The order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.
Since then, large gatherings—locally, in Virginia and worldwide—have all but ceased. Bars and restaurants are empty, save for staffs that continue delivering food and drink. Downtown Fredericksburg streets have become largely vacant.
But groups can still be found, such as packs of people at the city docks or using area paths to run, walk and ride bikes.
What is a person to do, however, if it appears the stay-at-home order is being violated? And who is enforcing the order?
The question has come up at local gatherings in response to the virus outbreak.
If a restaurant is violating the governor’s rule—which allows them to do carry-out or delivery only—then people can report that to their local health departments, which will send an inspector. If the complaint is validated, the health department can pull the business permit.
“As far as other businesses, we do not have statutory authority to take action,” Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the Rappahannock Area Health District, said recently.
Local police said they have gotten some calls about violations and that they are taking an educational approach.
“Yes, we have received calls and videos from concerned citizens, especially on days when the weather is nice and people want to be outside,” Fredericksburg Police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick wrote in an email. “Officers are advised to educate citizens when it is appropriate about the Governor’s Executive Order (keep groups to less than 10, remain 6 feet apart).”
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Capt. Elizabeth Scott said the office has “received a few calls.”
“The deputy responded to the establishments or residence and educated them. We have not charged any establishment or citizen with a violation,” she said.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office has received some calls on social-distancing issues and is taking the same educational approach, according to spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo.
At a briefing last week, Northam said he was not aware of any citations written by state police or law-enforcement officers of other state agencies for violating social-distancing guidelines.
“There have been some reminders to break up gatherings when we see them,” he said, adding that the groups complied. “I don’t know of any citations written.”
He said social-distancing measures have helped keep the number of COVID-19 cases lower than projected in Virginia, but emphasized that relaxing compliance with those rules “is absolutely the wrong thing to do right now.” Northam, who is a medical doctor, compared it with ending cancer treatments at the first sign of success, before completing the full regimen.
“We know that’s the wrong thing to do because the cancer could come back,” he said. “This is no time to let our guard down.”
Northam said he continues to encourage residents to wear masks, even if they are homemade, when out in public. But he said he did not see a need at this time to make that an executive order.
There’s no telling how long Virginia residents will be living under the stay-at-home order, but it appears things will remain status quo until the spread decreases.
“As long as we can continue to work together,” the governor said, “as long as we see the social-distancing is working and the curves are flattening, we will continue with our present guidelines.”
