WHO’S ON THE BALLOT?
Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot Tuesday for voters throughout the Fredericksburg region.
Keep in mind that each locality is divided into several House and Senate districts in the General Assembly, but residents vote only for the candidate who represents the district in which the voter lives.
To determine local, Senate or House districts or polling places, go online to the Virginia Department of Elections at elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/index.html or contact the local registrar.
Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. State law requires all voters to provide an acceptable form of photo identification, such as driver’s license, passport or student identification card.
CAROLINE COUNTY
4th Senate District:
Ryan McDougle (R)
or Stan Scott (D)
54th House District:
Bobby Orrock (R)
or Neri Canahui–Ortiz (D)
55th House District:
Buddy Fowler (R)
or Morgan Goodman (D)
99th House District: Margaret Ransone (R)
or Francis Edwards (D)
Board of Supervisors, Bowling Green District:
Jeff Sili or David Upshaw
School Board, Mattaponi District:
Nancy Carson
or Jamey Lewchanin
Commissioner of Revenue: Mark Bissoon
or Sandra Stevens
General Registrar:
804/633-9083
CULPEPER COUNTY
17th Senate District:
Bryce Reeves (R)
or Amy Laufer (D)
24th Senate District:
Emmett Hanger (R)
or Annette Hyde (D)
27th Senate District: Jill Vogel (R)
or Ronnie Ross (D)
18th House District:
Michael Webert (R)
or Laura Galante (D)
Board of Supervisors, Catalpa District:
Nate Clancy or Paul Bates
Board of Supervisors, East Fairfax District:
Ben Phillips or Kathy Campbell
Board of Supervisors, Salem District:
Tom Underwood
or Tami Coughlin
School Board, East Fairfax District:
Pat Baker or Page Durham
School Board, West Fairfax District: Ed Dunphy or Crissy Burnett
Commonwealth’s Attorney:
Paul Walther
or Megan Frederick
Sheriff:
Scott Jenkins
or C.J. Johnson
Treasurer:
Missy White, Alexa Fritz,
Denise Whetzel
or Aaron Mitchell
CULPEPER TOWN COUNCIL
Select four: Frank Reaves, Meaghan Taylor,
Bobby Ryan, Keith Brown,
Hank Milans or Jamie Clancey
General Registrar:
540/825-0652
FREDERICKSBURG
17th Senate District:
Bryce Reeves (R)
or Amy Laufer (D)
28th House District:
Paul Milde (R)
or Joshua Cole (D)
88th House District:
Mark Cole (R)
or Jess Foster (D)
General registrar:
540/372-1030
KING GEORGE COUNTY
4th Senate District:
Ryan McDougle (R)
or Stan Scott (D)
28th Senate District: Richard Stuart (R)
or Qasim Rashid (D)
99th House District:
Margaret Ransone (R)
or Francis Edwards (D)
Board of Supervisors, At-Large District:
Ruby Brabo or Annie Cupka
Sheriff:
Chris Giles or T.C. Collins
General registrar:
540/775-9186
ORANGE COUNTY
17th Senate District:
Bryce Reeves (R)
or Amy Laufer (D)
Commonwealth’s Attorney:
Diana O’Connell
or S. Page Higginbotham
General registrar:
540/672-5262
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
4th Senate District:
Ryan McDougle
(R) or Stan Scott (D)
17th Senate District:
Bryce Reeves (R)
or Amy Laufer (D)
28th Senate District:
Richard Stuart (R)
or Qasim Rashid (D)
54th House District:
Bobby Orrock (R)
or Neri Canahui–Ortiz (D)
55th House District:
Buddy Fowler (R)
or Morgan Goodman (D)
56th House District:
John McGuire (R)
or Juanita Matkins (D)
88th House District: Mark Cole (R)
or Jess Foster (D)
Board of Supervisors, Chancellor District: Timothy McLaughlin
or Amanda Blalock
Board of Supervisors, Livingston District:
Barry Jett, Howard Smith
or Raymond Bell
Board of Supervisors, Salem District:
Paul Trampe
or Deborah Frazier
School Board, Chancellor District:
Phillip Scott or Dawn Shelley
School Board, Courtland District:
James Meyer
or Rob Abuismail
School Board, Livingston District:
Kirk Twigg or Erin Sherwood
School Board, Salem District:
Shawn Davis, Rita Daniels
or Christopher Snider
General registrar: 540/507-7380
STAFFORD COUNTY
27th Senate District:
Jill Vogel (R)
or Ronnie Ross (D)
28th Senate District:
Richard Stuart (R)
or Qasim Rashid (D)
2nd House District:
Heather Mitchell (R)
or Jennifer Foy (D)
28th House District: Paul Milde (R)
or Joshua Cole (D)
88th House District:
Mark Cole (R)
or Jess Foster (D)
Board of Supervisors, Griffis–Widewater District: Jack Cavalier or Tinesha Allen
Board of Supervisors, Rock Hill District: Crystal Vanuch or Gwen Bell
School Board, George Washington District:
Susan Randall
or Carol Medawar
School Board, Griffis–Widewater District:
Elizabeth Warner
or Jamie Decatur
School Board, Rock Hill District:
Patricia Healy
or DaBora Lovitt
Commonwealth’s Attorney:
Eric Olsen or Julia Dillon
Sheriff:
D.P. Decatur or Chad Oxley
Commissioner of Revenue:
Scott Mayausky,
Lorena Bruner
or Paul Waldowski
Treasurer:
Laura Rudy
or Henry Thomassen
Referendum:
Shall Stafford County spend
$50 million to finance several
large projects? Yes or No
General registrar:
540/658-4000
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
4th Senate District:
Ryan McDougle (R)
or Stan Scott (D)
28th Senate District:
Richard Stuart (R)
or Qasim Rashid (D)
99th House District:
Margaret Ransone (R)
or Francis Edwards (D)
Board of Supervisors, District 2:
Russ Culver
or Roxanne Warren
Board of Supervisors, District 5:
Larry Roberson
or Timothy Trivett
School Board, At-Large:
Dick Lahey or Katherine Lewis
General registrar:
804/493-8898
