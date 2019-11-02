WHO’S ON THE BALLOT?

Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot Tuesday for voters throughout the Fredericksburg region.

Keep in mind that each locality is divided into several House and Senate districts in the General Assembly, but residents vote only for the candidate who represents the district in which the voter lives.

To determine local, Senate or House districts or polling places, go online to the Virginia Department of Elections at elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/index.html or contact the local registrar.

Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. State law requires all voters to provide an acceptable form of photo identification, such as driver’s license, passport or student identification card.

CAROLINE COUNTY

4th Senate District:

Ryan McDougle (R)

or Stan Scott (D)

54th House District:

Bobby Orrock (R)

or Neri Canahui–Ortiz (D)

55th House District:

Buddy Fowler (R)

or Morgan Goodman (D)

99th House District: Margaret Ransone (R)

or Francis Edwards (D)

Board of Supervisors, Bowling Green District:

Jeff Sili or David Upshaw

School Board, Mattaponi District:

Nancy Carson

or Jamey Lewchanin

Commissioner of Revenue: Mark Bissoon

or Sandra Stevens

General Registrar:

804/633-9083

CULPEPER COUNTY

17th Senate District:

Bryce Reeves (R)

or Amy Laufer (D)

24th Senate District:

Emmett Hanger (R)

or Annette Hyde (D)

27th Senate District: Jill Vogel (R)

or Ronnie Ross (D)

18th House District:

Michael Webert (R)

or Laura Galante (D)

Board of Supervisors, Catalpa District:

Nate Clancy or Paul Bates

Board of Supervisors, East Fairfax District:

Ben Phillips or Kathy Campbell

Board of Supervisors, Salem District:

Tom Underwood

or Tami Coughlin

School Board, East Fairfax District:

Pat Baker or Page Durham

School Board, West Fairfax District: Ed Dunphy or Crissy Burnett

Commonwealth’s Attorney:

Paul Walther

or Megan Frederick

Sheriff:

Scott Jenkins

or C.J. Johnson

Treasurer:

Missy White, Alexa Fritz,

Denise Whetzel

or Aaron Mitchell

CULPEPER TOWN COUNCIL

Select four: Frank Reaves, Meaghan Taylor,

Bobby Ryan, Keith Brown,

Hank Milans or Jamie Clancey

General Registrar:

540/825-0652

FREDERICKSBURG

17th Senate District:

Bryce Reeves (R)

or Amy Laufer (D)

28th House District:

Paul Milde (R)

or Joshua Cole (D)

88th House District:

Mark Cole (R)

or Jess Foster (D)

General registrar:

540/372-1030

KING GEORGE COUNTY

4th Senate District:

Ryan McDougle (R)

or Stan Scott (D)

28th Senate District: Richard Stuart (R)

or Qasim Rashid (D)

99th House District:

Margaret Ransone (R)

or Francis Edwards (D)

Board of Supervisors, At-Large District:

Ruby Brabo or Annie Cupka

Sheriff:

Chris Giles or T.C. Collins

General registrar:

540/775-9186

ORANGE COUNTY

17th Senate District:

Bryce Reeves (R)

or Amy Laufer (D)

Commonwealth’s Attorney:

Diana O’Connell

or S. Page Higginbotham

General registrar:

540/672-5262

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

4th Senate District:

Ryan McDougle

(R) or Stan Scott (D)

17th Senate District:

Bryce Reeves (R)

or Amy Laufer (D)

28th Senate District:

Richard Stuart (R)

or Qasim Rashid (D)

54th House District:

Bobby Orrock (R)

or Neri Canahui–Ortiz (D)

55th House District:

Buddy Fowler (R)

or Morgan Goodman (D)

56th House District:

John McGuire (R)

or Juanita Matkins (D)

88th House District: Mark Cole (R)

or Jess Foster (D)

Board of Supervisors, Chancellor District: Timothy McLaughlin

or Amanda Blalock

Board of Supervisors, Livingston District:

Barry Jett, Howard Smith

or Raymond Bell

Board of Supervisors, Salem District:

Paul Trampe

or Deborah Frazier

School Board, Chancellor District:

Phillip Scott or Dawn Shelley

School Board, Courtland District:

James Meyer

or Rob Abuismail

School Board, Livingston District:

Kirk Twigg or Erin Sherwood

School Board, Salem District:

Shawn Davis, Rita Daniels

or Christopher Snider

General registrar: 540/507-7380

STAFFORD COUNTY

27th Senate District:

Jill Vogel (R)

or Ronnie Ross (D)

28th Senate District:

Richard Stuart (R)

or Qasim Rashid (D)

2nd House District:

Heather Mitchell (R)

or Jennifer Foy (D)

28th House District: Paul Milde (R)

or Joshua Cole (D)

88th House District:

Mark Cole (R)

or Jess Foster (D)

Board of Supervisors, Griffis–Widewater District: Jack Cavalier or Tinesha Allen

Board of Supervisors, Rock Hill District: Crystal Vanuch or Gwen Bell

School Board, George Washington District:

Susan Randall

or Carol Medawar

School Board, Griffis–Widewater District:

Elizabeth Warner

or Jamie Decatur

School Board, Rock Hill District:

Patricia Healy

or DaBora Lovitt

Commonwealth’s Attorney:

Eric Olsen or Julia Dillon

Sheriff:

D.P. Decatur or Chad Oxley

Commissioner of Revenue:

Scott Mayausky,

Lorena Bruner

or Paul Waldowski

Treasurer:

Laura Rudy

or Henry Thomassen

Referendum:

Shall Stafford County spend

$50 million to finance several

large projects? Yes or No

General registrar:

540/658-4000

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

4th Senate District:

Ryan McDougle (R)

or Stan Scott (D)

28th Senate District:

Richard Stuart (R)

or Qasim Rashid (D)

99th House District:

Margaret Ransone (R)

or Francis Edwards (D)

Board of Supervisors, District 2:

Russ Culver

or Roxanne Warren

Board of Supervisors, District 5:

Larry Roberson

or Timothy Trivett

School Board, At-Large:

Dick Lahey or Katherine Lewis

General registrar:

804/493-8898

Get our daily Headlines Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

—Compiled by Cathy Dyson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments