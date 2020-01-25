He was born Peyton Cole Hedgeman in 1890,
the son of a freed slave and one of a dozen children in a family who lived in Stafford County at Widewater.
Needing to leave to find work and support himself, Hedgeman set off for Washington, D.C., joined the circus and eventually the Army, where his name became Palmer Hayden and he served in the Philippines.
But it was the artistic skill of this largely self-taught Stafford native that would eventually bring Hayden recognition as part of the Harlem Renaissance. His paintings provided a unique look at African Americans and their culture in the early 20th century.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, Hayden’s life and art will be commemorated with the unveiling and dedication of a historic marker installed on the Aquia Creek/visitor center side of Widewater State Park, near the picnic area.
Dignitaries and historians will give remarks about the artist whose fame wasn’t locally recognized until 1999, when a handful of artists and officials created a showing of his works at Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont.
This week’s dedication of the historical marker is providing another opportunity to learn more about this man most famous for a dozen paintings telling the folktale of John Henry, the steel-driving man.
The sign summarizes information gathered by state park officials, former Stafford Schools fine arts coordinator Janet Payne, Belmont assistant director Joanna Catron, as well as local artists and historians such as Frank White, Kathryn Willis and Marsha Wilkins. It provides an interesting profile of Hayden.
His father, James, was a professional hunter and guide, and his family was active in Oak Grove Baptist Church in Widewater, where a well-known painting by Hayden now hangs in the sanctuary.
Artistically gifted by age 4, the youngster was inspired by his older brother and encouraged by his mother to pursue his talent before moving north to D.C. and eventually joining the circus, mainly to make ends meet.
After a stint with the circus, he joined the Army, serving with the famed Buffalo soldiers of the 24th U.S. Infantry in the Philippines and with the 10th U.S. Infantry at West Point after 1916.
Hayden moved to New York City after leaving the Army, working as a janitor in various apartment buildings throughout the city. He eventually decided to pursue some formal instruction, studying at The Cooper Union in New York, Columbia University, Boothbay Art Colony in Maine during the summers, and privately with well-known artists and art instructors in New York.
A summary of Hayden’s life compiled by the staff at Widewater State Park notes that the artist, who also studied and worked in Europe, achieved fame by depicting other black Americans as the “builders of America.”
It adds, “His works have a primitive or folk-quality, mixed with rich expressions of traditional values and feelings of community. A few of his paintings, such as a moving depiction of a Widewater baptism [the painting on display at the church] portray Stafford themes. Most, however, portray life in Harlem.”
The summary notes that most of Hayden’s paintings are in the collection of The Museum of African–American Art in Los Angeles.
Museum official Allen M. Gordon said, “The themes and subjects that Hayden gradually evolved into painting were a declaration of the importance of the unheroic, ordinary aspects of the black experience. His choice of the mundane—often flavored by nostalgic, archaic memories of his own—connects him directly to the common people admired by Langston Hughes.”
The summary concludes by saying, “As far as it is known, Hayden never returned to his Stafford roots. But through his paintings, he never really left home. He died on Feb. 18, 1973, at the age of 83.”
Catron, who with others at Belmont was integral in bringing a collection of Hayden’s paintings back to Stafford in 1999, noted he was one of the first artists of his time to give visibility to African American culture.
“In his body of work, we can see and better understand African American values, traditions and experiences,” she said. “In his work, you can see the hopes and fears of the African American people in that time.”
Frank White, an amateur historian in Stafford County, and Janet Payne, the person who did much of the initial legwork to bring the Hayden collection to Stafford, both say they didn’t know about the artist until seeing one of his paintings at a gallery at Hampton University.
Payne noted that she saw Hayden’s name next to a hometown listed as Wide Water. Not knowing of Hayden at that point and wondering if there was a place spelled that way in another part of the state, she was surprised to find it was Stafford’s own, just mistakenly spelled.
Payne said she was at Hampton University as part of an effort to add black and other minority artists to the county’s art curriculum, and was overjoyed to find that one of Stafford’s own was included in those ranks.
She went to see a collection at the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles—which she was surprised to see existed on the fourth floor of a department store—and was thrilled when the folks there, at Belmont and on the Mary Washington Board of Visitors got involved to bring the collection here in 1999.
Payne said she loves Hayden’s work, especially the way his paintings are pieces of folklore in the way they tell stories and share moments from black lives.
“I think the John Henry series, which he is probably most famous for, is just wonderful,” she said. “But my personal favorite is one called “Berry Picking,” which looks to me like it could have happened at Widewater, and may have been painted from his memories of it.”
Paul Anderson, the manager of Widewater State Park, said he is thrilled to have the marker installed in the park and to have a display about the famous artist in the park’s visitor center. He credits White and Wilkins for suggesting the marker.
The park manager said Hayden was identified when park officials and members of the Friends of Widewater State Park were creating the visitor experience, which includes famous Widewater residents.
Anderson said he’s excited to tell that story, and quickly agreed with all involved that the park is the perfect place for the marker because many people will see it there.
