The former soap box derby hill became a water slide on Saturday.
Droves of people enjoyed the slippery ride down William Street—along several blocks and buttressed by the University of Mary Washington and its dormitory—during the Labor Day weekend.
It was the second year the city put on the water slide event. Last year the slide was set up on Hanover Street. This year, the city moved it to the spot of the soap box derbies the city sponsored from 1997 until 2017.
Under a blazing sun, with temperatures rising into the 90s, a long line of slide riders—mothers and fathers, kids and teenagers, grandparents, college students—worked their way up the hill on William Street before taking inner tubes down the 1,000-foot slide.
Several blocks were cordoned off for the event, with Shiflett’s trash trucks blocking either end to keep traffic out of the area.
Under a tent atop William Street near the slide’s entrance, Fredericksburg’s director of economic development and tourism, Bill Freehling, was busy filling inner tubes with an air hose.
“It’s going well,” he said as a nearby line of tubers moved slowly en route to another ride down the slide.
Freehling said William Street has a steeper grade and seemed better than last year’s slide.
Fredericksburg set up the event, which Freehling said cost about $50,000.
Costs were recouped with ticket sales for the slide and sponsorships. Each two-hour ticket cost $27. Volunteers also helped put on the event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Freehling said it was a good thing for everyone involved, including the volunteers, who would get to enjoy the slide for an hour after the ride closed.
“It’s a fun event,” he said. “We’ve got great weather for it.”
