THERE’S a ritual my wife and I repeat after getting back from movies I’ve seen to review for this newspaper.
“So, how was it?” she asks, ever hopeful.
Lately, my answer for her has been pretty much the same: “lousy,” “weak,” “derivative,” “moronically violent” or “stupid.”
I mention this today because, like all movie critics who got into reviewing because they love good films, I really get tired of having no good news to share with others who like movies.
People ask me all the time: What’s good to see at the movies right now? I have to think hard to answer.
Yes, it’s partly because we’re in the midst of summer, which these days has become the land of comic-book heroes, remakes and B-grade horror movies.
But I also think that the quality of films has dropped precipitously for all seasons in recent years, to the point where the only time you can count on finding really solid, creative films is the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
This past December, the cupboard was fairly bare, something underscored by the fact that “Bumblebee,” a Transformer movie, was one of the offerings. It wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t great, just one more movie that tried to build on an existing franchise and wring out more movie dollars.
These days, with the cost of making movies so high, I believe Hollywood’s money men are most to blame for the mediocrity that brings us movies such as “Crawl,” “Stuber,” “John Wick: Chapter 3,” “Men in Black International,” “Dark Phoenix,” “Annabelle Comes Home,” “Dumbo,” “Anna,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Child’s Play” and a host of other terrible films this spring and summer.
These producers and studio heads need something that gives investors a chance of making their money back. So they turn to remakes, new films in a series or the action films that sell all around the world.
It explains why the really horrible recent film “Stuber” got made. No one expected Dave Bautista—the former wrestler and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star—to dazzle people with his fairly non-existent acting skills.
But toss in a bunch of scenes where bullets fly as bad guys get ripped apart, and suddenly you’ve got a movie that can be shown the world around to audiences who eat up all that action and violence on the big screen.
Sure, I enjoy good action films, and I’m OK with some violence, as long as it makes sense in the story.
But go see a “John Wick” movie at this point and it’s not so much a movie as it is a succession of people being blasted, sliced, diced or beaten to a pulp on screen.
Yes, it takes skill to capture all that on screen. But in the end, all you get are hundreds of people being killed in mindless violence.
What I’m yearning for instead, in this least impressive movie season of the year, is something—anything!—new and creative.
No, don’t send me another shoot-’em-up, another remake, even if it’s done fairly well.
I want a new idea, something that’s so great that you wonder why it’s never shown up on the big screen before.
Another “A Beautiful Mind,” another “Get Out,” or maybe something similar to “Lady Bird,” “The King’s Speech,” “Moonlight,” “Room,” “Bridge of Spies” or something that takes an interesting story and tells it well.
At this point, I’d take another “Deadpool,” which took a comic-book figure and used a snarky tone to and wild action to make a sort of a superhero movie that was new and interesting, even if a bit too bloody.
I’m so hungry for something good, new or otherwise interesting that when movies come along that come close, I overreact.
Which is why I went a little overboard with ratings for movies such as “Booksmart” and “The Dead Won’t Die.”
They weren’t great, but they had something that few movies have had this year: an interesting voice or some dark humor that set them apart from the succession of mindless messes.
The good news: I’ve seen more than a few interesting trailers for films coming out this fall and winter. Ever the eternal optimist, I’m hoping better things are ahead, even though the ever-limiting concerns of those who finance films aren’t going away.
Still, every now and then we get a great one, which makes the pursuit ever worth it.