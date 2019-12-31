WHILE writing this column Monday afternoon, it occurred to me that much of this holiday season is so very different from holidays past.
To start off with, the University of Virginia football team made it to the Orange Bowl. After years of not even getting to a bowl game—and years of playing in meaningless bowl games—Virginia’s squad is playing in one of the big ones.
You could argue that every bowl game but the three that make up the College Football Playoff are pretty much meaningless, but it’s a pleasant surprise to be in New Year’s week and see the ’Hoos in the Orange Bowl.
Also registering high on the Odd-O-Meter on Dec. 30: it’s 71 degrees outside.
Looking back over New Year’s memories, I recall everything from snow storms to ice skating to chilly hikes at Caledon State Park. In none of them do I recall a guy jogging along State Route 3 in running shorts with no shirt on, a scene I saw today coming back from lunch. It’s just weird.
What might be even more unusual about this holiday season is my success rate with the Christmas gifts. So far, I seem to have done it right. I haven’t once had to dig into my pile of gift receipts so one of my family members could return the present they got from me.
By this time any other year, I would have distributed half a dozen or more receipts for a coat that didn’t fit, a sweater they didn’t like or a gadget that wasn’t sufficiently cutting-edge. Exchanges have been such a regular part of my Christmas that I have a special receipt drawer so I can dispense them like Pez. This year, not a single receipt has been requested.
Half of that success is the advent of online wish lists that allow me to click my way to the correct gifts. I like to think the other half is getting better at discerning what everyone wants, but who am I kidding? Things work better when I simply follow lists of what everyone wants. It’s best I don’t get tempted into a creative thinking mode when it comes to Christmas gifts.
Another thing that’s different this year—and getting my goat—is a dearth of high-quality, Oscar-worthy movies in our local theaters during the holidays.
In years past, we’ve gotten amazing films like “Moonlight,” “Green Book,” “The Hurt Locker,” “The King’s Speech,” “Spotlight,” “Nebraska,” “Room,” “Lady Bird,” “Lincoln,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Midnight in Paris.”
So far this holiday, the cupboard has been largely bare.
We’ve had a few fun but largely forgettable films like new chapters in the “Star Wars” and “Jumanji” series. There have been so-so films like “Bombshell” and “Uncut Gems” that might just deliver a best actor or best actress nomination and just one overall Oscar-worthy entry in “Little Women.”
Instead, we’ve gotten lumps of movie coal like “Black Christmas,” in which sorority girls get killed in horrible ways. “Cats” may be the hardest film to sit through in decades, and even solid offerings like “Richard Jewell” seem misplaced. Nothing says holiday joy like people killed with a pipe bomb. “Last Christmas” features the most ridiculous story in decades and “Frozen II” is an underwhelming children’s film.
It’s enough to make you pine for the next “La La Land,” “Darkest Hour” or “The Shape of Water.”
But cheer up. Hopefully better things are ahead, as “1917” and “Just Mercy” are right around the corner.
But hey, Hollywood: We deserve better next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.